By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – Wall Street ended lower on Monday as investors digested recent quarterly earnings from tech giants Amazon and Meta Platforms (the parent company of Facebook), while Peloton jumped on news of interest from potential buyers, including Amazon.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 0.37% to 4,484.08 points. The Nasdaq technology index fell 0.58% to 14,015.75 points. The Dow Jones was stable at 35,091.26 points.

