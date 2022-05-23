By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. equities closed higher on Monday, as gains from banks and a rally in market-leading mega-cap stocks spurred a broad-based rally in stocks after the longest streak of weekly declines in Wall Street since the dot-com crash more than 20 years ago.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 rose 1.83% to 3,972.82 points. The Nasdaq technology index rose 1.61% to 11,531.91 points. The Dow Jones rose 2.00% to 31,887.00 points.

