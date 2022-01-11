By Sinead Carew

(Reuters) – U.S. stock indices gained ground on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq leading the way, as investors appeared relieved to read that testimony from the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, to Congress did not bring any big surprises.

In a Senate hearing that signaled his likely confirmation of a second term as Fed chief, Powell said the central bank is determined to ensure that high inflation does not become “engrained”.

But he added that rather than dampening employment growth, a tightening of monetary policy is needed to maintain economic expansion.

After falling 1% earlier, the interest rate sensitive tech sector rallied and pulled the broader indexes with it. The Nasdaq, heavily weighted by technology companies, closed up 1.4%, its biggest daily gain so far this year.

Powell’s comments likely reassured investors that the Fed will not prioritize reducing inflation above everything else, including jobs, said Shawn Cruz, senior manager at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

“The initial concern was that the Fed would get in the way of the recovery,” Cruz said. But investors’ conclusion from Tuesday’s testimony was that “it’s not just going to try to squelch inflation without worrying about the other effects it could have on the economy.”

The S&P 500 index closed up 0.92% at 4,713.07 points. The Dow Jones rose 0.51% to 36,252.02 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index rose 1.41% to 15,153.45 points.

