(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday, with Treasury yields easing ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and this week’s jobs data that could offer new clues about the rate path. of interest.

Rate-sensitive megacap stocks including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms were the main drivers for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq as yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell to their lowest since Oct. March, at 3.91%.

The two-year yield fell to 4.85% after hitting its highest level since 2007 last week.

Rising bond yields tend to weigh on stock valuations, particularly growth and technology stocks, as higher rates reduce the value of future cash flows.

All three major U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday and posted weekly gains, with yields retreating from their peaks after comments from Fed policymakers quelled nervousness around aggressive rate hikes.

Powell will testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday and investors will be on the lookout for clues about the monetary policy outlook after recent strong economic data and soaring inflation numbers fueled bets the central bank could raise interest rates to a level higher than expected.

“Investors are bracing for Powell’s comments tomorrow and I don’t think he’s going to say anything much different. Basically the Fed has been signaling for more interest rate hikes, perhaps beyond May, and the market is aware of that,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

At 11:48 am (Brasília time), the Dow Jones rose 0.18% to 33,449.48 points. the S&P 500 advanced 0.24% to 4,055.25 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.28% to 11,721.74 points.

(By Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)