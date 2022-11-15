Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

For months, Australia has been repeatedly hit by heavy rains and floods. The east of the country is again affected.

Sydney – Extreme weather is currently causing catastrophic flooding again in Australia. Large parts of the state of New South Wales on the east coast are already under water again after repeated heavy rain. Hundreds of people have already had to be rescued from the roofs of their homes by boats and helicopters.

A spokeswoman for Australian broadcaster 9News said rescue workers in New South Wales are facing the “largest flood operation in the state’s history”. More and more emergency services and volunteers from all over the world are joining the rescue teams – especially from New Zealand, Singapore and the USA.

“Wall of Water” wreaks havoc on Australia’s east coast

Huge amounts of water ran off the Wyangala Dam above the Lachlan River – about 320 kilometers from Sydney – due to the heavy rainfall. On Monday (November 14) alone, 230,000 megaliters per day fell from the dam into the river, it said. According to reports, a veritable “wall of water” caused destruction in several places. Video footage showed trees and plants being swept away by the water. A spokeswoman for 9News said the scenes resembled a massive tsunami.

Floods in Australia: Whole places under water – two people missing

Evacuation orders were issued in the community of Forbes on Tuesday (November 15), telling residents to evacuate their homes immediately after the flood waters rose rapidly. For the small town it is the second devastating flood within two weeks. “People are shocked,” Mayor Phyllis Miller said. “You can’t believe this can happen twice in such a short amount of time.”

The neighboring town of Eugowra was almost completely under water. Since Monday, more than 200 people have been rescued from the floods, many fleeing to the roofs of their homes. Two people are currently missing in the water masses of the small Australian town. They are reportedly an 85-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. A search operation is in progress.

The flood caused major damage in the small town of Eugowra. © Murray McCloskey/dpa

For months, fresh rains have been causing catastrophic flooding and despair on Australia’s east coast. Many people have lost everything. In addition to New South Wales, the states of Queensland, Victoria and South Australia were also recently affected. The country is particularly suffering from the consequences of climate change. Australia struggles with bush fires every year. A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from February 2022 assumes that Australia will be hit by devastating natural events even more frequently in the future. (ph/dpa)