Since January 2019 Mattia Binotto and the Ferrari team principal, having inherited the position previously held by Maurizio Arrivabene. The engineer from Reggio in the four seasons at the helm of the Gestione Sportiva has won 7 wins and 23 pole positions, finishing in second place among the Constructors in 2019 and aspiring to the same result in the current championship, with the Cavallino having to defend 19 points ahead of the Mercedes when there is only one GP left. However, the decline experienced by Ferrari in the second half of the season is undeniable, especially when compared to the growth of the Silver Arrows – capable of winning the double in Brazil – and the results obtained by Red Bull, which took home both crowns. world championships with several races ahead.

Leo Turrinia long-time journalist close to the events in Maranello, spoke from the columns of the Rest of the Carlino by a Mattia Binotto “poised”explaining that “We talk about it”Of a possible replacement, indicating the answers that in all likelihood will be asked to the team principal on “Limits of reliability, errors of strategic management“Which led to”abrupt collapse” And “a relationship that is not always very fluid with Leclerc “. Turrini puts forward two candidacies for the Ferrari wall for a possible after Binotto, that of Frederic Vasseurat the head of Sauber Alfa Romeo “Leclerc’s first team principal in F1, and a good friend of Nicolas Todt (manager of the Monegasque, ed) ”and that of Antonello Coletta “The man who manages Ferrari’s successes in the GT sector“, While highlighting for the latter that the forthcoming landing of the Red at Le Mans would make it hardly sensible to move to a”very delicate armchair “.

Concepts then reiterated by the Sassuolo journalist in the interview given to CalcioMercato.com: “For sure Elkann will make Binotto weigh the Mercedes brace in Brazil. There is a lot of chatter and it is inevitable. […] But that would be a mistake. […] Change for change is no guarantee of victory. […] But Binotto must remain alone if he has the full confidence of the top management ”.