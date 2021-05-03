Walking War dog Kaarina saved Aulis Lintunen from death, but he has been in good shape with oatmeal, vitamins and exercise – 80 years ago he walked to the overthrow of Sweden at an all-time mass event

The largest Finnish sports event of all time was held 80 years ago, when the International March made the Finns walk with a crowd. War veteran Aulis Lintunen, 96, who has been moving all his life, remembers the march and a little more – and walks again.

“No there was a lot of talk about hearing protection in the war, ”says the 96-year-old Aulis Lintunen and points to his hearing aid.

We have come to Espoo Central Park to walk and talk about the international match march, which will mark the 80th anniversary this year. Lintunen participated in the event when he was 16 years old.

The national match march was the first and still the largest all-national fitness event ever held in Finland. It originated when a letter arrived at the Finnish Sports Federation in January 1941: The Swedish Walking Association challenged the Finns to walk a race with the Swedes.

The challenge was enthusiastically accepted. Municipalities, clubs and other communities took part. There were celebrities of his time from actors to sports stars as well as ordinary people. 90 representatives took part in the parliamentary march, and the president also walked his part.

“It was a little amusing when Risto Ryti walked in a party dress, ”Lintunen smiles.

“ “The team spirit was hard then.”

At the international match march against Sweden in May 1941, President Risto Ryti (front center) marched faithfully to his style, Minister of Trade and Industry Toivo Salmio (left), Minister of the Interior Ernst von Born, second Minister of Transport and Public Works Vilho Annala, second Minister of Finance Juho Koivisto and Prime Minister JW Rangell­

Smaller Compensation points would have been available for Finland’s population, but they were not needed. At that time, 42 percent of the population of about 3.6 million set off.

Finland’s 1.5 million walkers easily beat Sweden’s nearly one million walkers.

Lintunen believes that the large number of participants was due to the recently ended Winter War.

“The Winter War was kind of destroyed, even though it was a winning victory. The team spirit was hard then. ”

Sodista There is plenty to tell about the bird. He is from Nurmes’s Kuokkastenkoski in North Karelia.

During the Winter War, he was a patrol boy who guarded and was on duty in the staff. Even at that time, life was twice on the edge of a knife.

“We were at the Conservatory House when there was a terrible whining and I felt like it was coming close now. The blast bomb went a few meters away, became a shoemaker and cracked. ”

In another case, the military police hurried from the Bird to the bomb shelter but the young man preferred to see what was going on around him and remained in the shelter of the pine forest.

An explosion bomb just fell at the shelter and killed a group of people fleeing there.

“ “It was a brisk march.”

In 1941, a walking competition was organized between Sweden and Finland. The event was called the international march. Could not run, but the hard-working walked quite quickly.­

We’re sitting down to the bench. Past walks and joggers pass by smoothly. The sun is shining, and the idea of ​​bombing feels very distant.

But let’s get back to the international match march. It provided a peaceful opportunity to defeat another neighboring country. Defeating Sweden on sports fields has a long and rewarding tradition.

“Winning Sweden has always been a key factor in the sport. Country matches were always drawn to life and blood. After all, Finland has been under Swedish rule. Thanks to God, we had to go to Russia, otherwise we would still be Swedish today, ”says Lintunen.

In the international match march, the options were 10 and 15 kilometer walks, which had to be completed on time. The shorter trip was allowed to take an hour and 40 minutes, the longer two hours and 20 minutes.

A large crowd set off from Nurmes for a walk. Lintunen recalls that there would have been 1,500 walkers. The route ran along the shore of Pielinen, and the crowd stretched into a long van.

“It was a brisk march. Of course, I was in the bow when I was playing sports. ”

The walking distances of 10 and 15 kilometers for the international match march had to be completed in the target time in order for the result to be accepted.­

Sport and the competition belonged to Lintunen’s childhood. When Ilmari Salminen, Arvo Askola and Volmari Iso-Hollo ran a triple victory in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the whole keeper was excited to run.

“Dad held competitions. We had an 800-meter track in the yard. Our miller was such a chubby guy, and that too ran so that the gold bell swayed. ”

Lintunen’s main distances in the run were 800 and 1,500 meters. His 800-meter record of 1.51.80 would still be enough for SM medals these days. Lintunen even trained for the 1948 London Olympics, but the forest work was a nasty coincidence.

“There when the damn thing was done to others, the guy broke the wasp’s nest with a stick and I went for a run, I stumbled and my leg ached so I couldn’t go.”

“ “The journey has to be so long that it feels like molten madness, then it pulls.”

Aulis Lintunen participated in the international match march 80 years ago and also intends to take part in the Jubilee Spark challenge of the anniversary year.­

To London Lintunen still left and participated in the competition from the auditorium. If we prepared for the Olympics by doing forestry work, I was reportedly able to enjoy more than just sports while traveling abroad.

“There, our representative had been celebrating with the women all night and didn’t really manage to run 1,500 meters. I would have run faster when I was warming up. ”

After the London Olympics, Lintunen no longer invested in competitive sports. In life when there were other things.

“We had four children, all of whom were studying, and there were no grants at the time. Father and mother trained us. There was nothing more affordable in sports than to stay fit. ”

Since The bird became an avid fitness worker. For example, he has skied Pirkka skiing 27 times and Finlandia skiing ten times. Even as an athlete, he has always wanted to have a goal to train for.

Lintunen has also been involved in organizing exercise and knew the exercise influencer well, among other things. Lauri “Tahko” Pihkalan.

“We were good friends with Tahko. We talked about more than propaganda. When Tahko came up with the idea for Pirkka skiing, I said if it wouldn’t be enough to ski 30 kilometers, but he said no. The journey has to be so long that it feels like molten madness, then it pulls. And it was true. ”

Only in recent years has Lintunen given up skiing. The other winter he lost his wife, and last winter his legs were in poor condition.

Now Lintunen has got his legs in shape with his own muscle fitness movements and plans to take part in the Walking Spark challenge in May in honor of the anniversary year of the international match march.

Due to interest rate restrictions, no major events can be organized, but, for example, the local associations of Suomen Ladu organize smaller events where you can walk in groups that comply with the restrictions.

The collar of Aulis Lintunen’s jacket is decorated with badges from fitness events. Included (left) brooch of the international march.­

International March was a landmark of his time, but Lintunen ‘s thoughts are easily transferred to other big things of that era. We return for a moment to the front, where traces have been left in the mind and body of the war veteran.

Only 16-year-old Lintunen volunteered for the Continuation War.

“Our company was practically assembled from the school boys of Kainuu and Nurmes. We were a separate unit tasked with patrolling. ”

Lintunen’s working couple was a war dog named Kaarina. Kaarina’s exact persecution saved Lintunen several times.

“We were on patrol in the winter when Kaarina raised her hair upright 400 meters away. The enemies were buried in the snow that could surprise us. ”

The second time, Kaarina warned, but Lintunen misinterpreted the dog’s behavior. Lintunen thought Kaarina was afraid of the rapids, which they crossed on their patrol trip.

“When we got to the other side, there was a big patrol of enemies, which surprised me too. We went back, our own team provided fire support. A classmate hit his head, and he stayed in it. I survived with the dog. ”

Often The bird has been lucky. Once the bullet hit, but not fatally.

“We were in the direction of Rukajärvi at the edge of the swamp, and there was a little push on the other side. I told the boys to be careful, they’ll shoot from there. When I had time to say, the bullet came. ”

The bullet pierced Lintunen’s shoulder, which is therefore missing one tendon. Exercise has relieved the ailments, but Lintunen has also found out a lot about himself and rehabilitated himself.

“After all, Finnish doctors did not understand anything about muscle care then, and it is still not a strange thing. I started reading American literature and found information there. I also had a good masseuse. ”

From high Despite his age, Lintunen still lives on his own. In the morning he cooks porridge and eats vitamins. He then does an hour of gymnastics, going through all the muscle groups. The evening also includes a little gymnastics.

“If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here. If you don’t do the health care yourself, then no one else will. ”

To maintain his ability to function, Lintunen goes for a massage every other Tuesday and a naprapath every other Tuesday.

The days include a walk. Lintunen trades on foot and, weather permitting, on a nearby sports route. There are about 3-5 kilometers of walking every day.

Lintunen has also come up with a good way to get more useful exercise: the housing company has a recycling point, from which Lintunen always climbs stairs when he comes.

“Plastics, glass, cardboard, everything is broken down. When I visit once, I go up 32 steps, but yesterday I went three times when newspapers accumulate so terribly. I got almost a hundred steps. ”

While exercising, Lintunen has had time to blink around and follow other, presumably younger, walkers in Olari, Espoo.

“I look at their going and I think I can do that grandpa and grandma: if they did muscle care, they would walk much better.”

Aulis Lintunen walked in the landscape of Achilles’ hut in Puolarmetsä, Espoo.­

A walking spark encourages movement

In honor of the anniversary year of the international match march, the Finnish Latu and Tahko Pihkala club will challenge all Finns to walk in May.

Track associations, sports clubs, municipalities, organizations and businesses want to be involved in organizing walking events and collecting kilometers from 4 to 25. May throughout Finland.

The patron of the event is the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.