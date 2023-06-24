Brazil Agencyi

Rio de Janeiro is frequently mentioned in international lists of the best travel destinations for the LGBTQIA+ population, and, in particular, for gays. But, the memory of the resistance of the cariocas for equal rights and to exercise gender identities and sexual orientations that deviate from the standard is hardly part of these scripts. To rescue this history, the Rolé project will carry out this Saturday (20) the Rolé Colorido, which passes through places where the LGBTQIA+ population of Rio de Janeiro found space to experience diversity since the 19th century.

The guided tour starts at 10 am, starting at Praça Tiradentes, and the route proposed by the M’Baraká studio and by the writer and screenwriter Guilherme Macedo remains an invitation to discover another side of the center of the former capital of the Empire and the Republic.

Macedo is one of those responsible for programming, based on a research work that began as a podcast and series script, but it will hit the streets as a real visit. The perception that it was necessary to chart this course began during the covid-19 pandemic, alongside anthropologist Paola Lins.

“In isolation, we realized that, with everything closed, there was nothing LGBT on the street, the city suddenly became straight. A city as colorful as Rio de Janeiro turned grey. And we were reflecting on this erasure, in which several places that exist and which are places where so many important LGBT figures have passed are not recognized.”

With the Rolé Colorido proposal, the screenwriter hopes that people will be more interested, look for more and feel that they belong to these spaces. “What we are doing now communicates with an idea of ​​ancestry, of paying tribute to those who came before us and opened this space for us. And it is to know that we can continue this work”, he says.

Tiradentes Square

The idea of ​​starting the visit at Praça Tiradentes is not without purpose, he explains. Since the 19th century, the square has been a socializing space for the LGBTQIA+ population at night in downtown Rio. This is a story that, in different ways, has repeated itself throughout the 20th and 21st centuries as well.

“In the 19th century, you had police records that pointed to suspicious movement in the square after 8 pm, and said that the people who circulated there were the frescoes, as passive homosexuals were called, and, together with them, the fanchonos, who were called the assets at the time. This is all in police records, ”he reports. “It’s a story that predates Stonewall a lot, with the backlash and violence happening as well. If we had been defeated in the first violence, we would not be where we are. There was a lot of resistance. As much as it was not criminalized, homosexuality was pathologized and framed as a crime of indecent assault. You were arrested, in breaches of the law, for being gay, transvestite and dyke. These people have been fighting since the 19th century.”

Around Praça Tiradentes, there are different points and temporal layers of this history. The land that is now occupied by the Hotel Ibis building was once the Casa de Caboclo, where Madame Satã appeared on stage for the first time as a transvestite, and also the Hotel São José, where the Gayfieira – a gay gafieira – took place in the 1970s. , in the middle of the military dictatorship. In the 1940s, during the Estado Novo, the Teatro João Caetano, also around the square, hosted the Baile dos Enxutos, a carnival event for gays and transvestites.

Macedo points out that this story reached the 21st century. In 2015, lesbians held the Isoporzinho das Sapatão to claim visibility, and the surroundings of the square were until recently home to concert halls and nightclubs aimed at the LGBTQIA+ public, such as Cine Ideal and Espaço Acústica.

“It is a journey through the past and the present. Of things that keep happening”, defines the screenwriter, who is also a gay man from Rio de Janeiro. “With this research, I feel much more proud, much more belonging to the world, to these spaces that have been there for longer than we imagined. I feel proud to be in a place that is so iconic, because when you know the history, you create a sense of reverence and, at the same time, belonging, which is something important for the community.”

carioca street

The route of the visit continues to the traditional Rua da Carioca, famous for its two-story houses and musical instrument stores. The first stop is Cine Íris. Dedicated to pornochanchadas and erotic and pornographic art since the 1970s, its audience is mainly made up of gay men, with a schedule that has already included striptease shows, including trans women.

The second stop is Grupo Arco-Íris, one of the oldest LGBTQIA+ organizations in the city. Created in 1993 to promote the well-being and rights of the LGBTQIA+ and HIV-positive population, the group has organized the Copacabana LGBTQIA+ Parade since 1995, the largest in the city.

limpet

Neighboring Praça Tiradentes, the neighborhood of Lapa, in the central region of Rio, is considered a continuation of this effervescence by the screenwriter. In Lapa, there are still bars and concert halls that embrace diversity, and Macedo explains why it is so important to include party spaces in the memory of LGBTQIA+ resistance.

“We reinforce the fact that a space for socialization and affection is needed. It is a population that suffered violence all the time. And how are you going to exercise your desire and your identity in this way? The space of affection and socialization was outside the home. Everyone socializes through desire, and if you can’t exercise your desire inside your house, you’ll exercise it outside. People try to make do with what they have.”

The first stop in Lapa is the Turma Ok club, founded in 1961. It is considered the oldest LGBTQIA+ club in Brazil that is still active. The house promotes meetings between members, receives guests and supporters for lunches, bingo nights and variety shows, such as gogoboys and transformers shows.

The historical presence of transvestites in Lapa is revered with a visit to the Casarão de Luana Muniz, where the transvestite lived who sheltered and guided other trans women who depended on prostitution to survive. Luana became nationally famous when, when she was registered by the program Profession Reporterfrom the TV Globouttered the phrase “transvestites are not messy”, which became a cry of resistance from the trans population.

Two cabarets are also part of the schedule in Lapa. Still in business, Cabaré da Jacke, a transvestite entrepreneur, promotes parties and shows and employs other transvestites in the place that was once the nightclub Sinônimo, another famous meeting point for the LGBTQIA+ population. At Cabaré Casanova, which no longer works, icons such as Laura de Vison, Meime dos Brilhos and Madame Satã made history with their performances.

Cinelandia

The final part of the route is in Cinelândia, where the route meets Marielle Franco’s struggle to approve the Day of Lesbian Visibility. A year before her murder, the councilor mobilized an agenda of collective struggles with the bill, which was rejected in 2017. In response, the lesbian movement carried out an occupation on the steps of the Chamber of Councillors, the Ocupa Sapatão. The struggle for visibility day continued until the law was passed in 2022.

Like Cine Íris, Cine Rex became a meeting point for homosexual and bisexual men in the 20th century by showing pornographic films in a private space. At her side, the program ends at the Teatro Rival, a space that marked an era with performances by pioneering transvestites in the city, such as Rogéria, Marquesa, Brigitte de Búzios, Jane Di Castro, Divina Valéria, Eloína dos Leopardos, Camille K and Fujika de Halliday. Even today, LGBTQIA+ art is present in the programming, and Rivalzinho, the bar next door, is a party spot considered friendly to the community.

"It is important that the population not only has a plaque in these places, but that there are more rolés like this. The idea is not to stop in the center, but to go all over Rio de Janeiro. Because all of Rio de Janeiro and all of Brazil have LGBT vestiges, records and memory", defines Guilherme Macedo.
























