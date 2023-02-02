Since, in 1971, Oscar Newman published Defensible space: people and design in the violent city, more than fifty years have passed, but the bases of the so-called Safe Urban Design have changed little. Nor has the feeling that, from urban planning, the security of our public space against crime can be improved too much. Even if it’s not like that. Above all, if it is the so-called “subjective security”. That is, that people feel safer when using streets, squares or parks. In addition, it has been shown that it contributes to the reduction of the so-called “crime of opportunity”.

There are different methods to make cities safer from crime. Probably the most famous of all is the Prevention of Crime Through Urbanism method (CPTED, for its acronym in English). This form of prevention through environmental design is recognized worldwide as highly effective. Above all, with regard to the increase in subjective security. There is even an international association whose website you can find references, courses and different types of resources. Women are the population group that suffers the most from urban violence.Therefore, a very important boost to these approaches has come from feminist organizations, as the report explains. Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces from the ONU.

Urban design should avoid hidden places, poor lighting or corners invisible to neighbors and passers-by in public spaces.

What are the key elements of the CPTED method? The first, natural surveillance, which is basic. But for the community to help control crime it is necessary to make it possible. Therefore, the principle of “see and be seen” is fundamental. Urban design should avoid hidden places, poor lighting or corners invisible to neighbors and passers-by in public spaces, whether they are public transport stops, canopies, hedges or trees.

The second issue to consider is the so-called “access control”. It is about encouraging and promoting the control of access to certain spaces, so that there are no multiple entrances and exits that could favor the escape of the offender once the crime has been committed. This obviously does not mean that it is necessary to fence off the specific space and post a security guard at the entrance. It is not, therefore, to create gated communities. On the contrary, it is about reinforcing the identity with the public space, involving the community in its design and maintenance, since it is the community that best knows its use and needs.

Structural crime does not depend on the way we design our urban areas, but it can reduce opportunity crime

The maintenance of these public spaces is a critical issue. There is a theory called “broken glass” introduced by Wilson and Kelling in an article published in 1982 that relates the increase in crime to its visible signs. As stated in that same article, it is based on an experiment that Professor Phillip Zimbardo conducted in 1969. He left two abandoned cars, one in a rich neighborhood and one in a poor neighborhood. As time passed, the one in the poor neighborhood was destroyed and the one in the rich neighborhood intact. But then he decided to break a glass that divided them. Before long he was as broken as the one in the poor neighborhood. If nobody cares about deterioration, it increases geometrically.

This was verified in the eighties of the last century in the New York subway. In a station with a high crime rate, very exhaustive maintenance work was carried out, repairing the damage, removing the graffiti and cleaning everything. Given the excellent results, it was decided to extend it to the entire metro, significantly improving security against petty robberies and thefts, but, above all, increasing subjective security.

This question of subjective security may seem of little importance. But it is a critical element, not only because it improves objective security —by getting people to walk the streets again and these spaces are less lonely, increasing natural vigilance— but also because it contributes to creating a healthier city. The public space of modern cities is increasingly becoming a place that is not very habitable. Space is given over to cars and asphalt replaces the natural soil and the green areas gradually decrease in size.

But, although they are not well known, we have instruments to improve this situation. It is evident that crime is not going to disappear, no matter how much we design a safe environment. Structural crime does not depend on the way we design our urban areas, but it can reduce opportunity crime. And, above all, to make us feel safer in the streets, parks and squares of our cities. And this is important for everyone, but fundamentally, for the elderly.

Nor should we forget that women were the ones who gave a fundamental impetus to these initiatives. And not just denouncing specific problems. For example, him “Forbidden City Map for Women”, of the Basauri city council, which was followed by many others such as those of Hernani or Donostia. Although their mission was basically to raise awareness, they were the vanguard of a greater interest in security in public spaces. Thanks to his impulse we have design tools with which we can walk through safer streets.

Jose Farina Tojo He is an emeritus professor and professor at the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

