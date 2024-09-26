Walking | The removal of cars in front of the Helsinki Railway Station is going through

Walking|The return of driving lanes to Esplanades pleases many decision-makers.

Kaivokatu the change to a public transport street seems to be progressing with the support of the political majority.

The four largest council groups discussed the issue on Wednesday, because next week the new transport proposal will continue to be processed in the board.

The central content of the change is that Kaivokatu would be closed to car traffic in front of the railway station and the area would be developed more for pedestrians, cyclists and pedestrians.

2+2 lanes would be returned to Esplanades and an underground service tunnel would be developed.

The changes would be implemented gradually and over several years. Kaivokatu is initially planned for deck renovation starting in 2027. The extension of the Laajasalo tramway could be realized in the 2030s.

When the last time the city center traffic matter was discussed in the urban environment committee a year ago, the major groups supporting the calming down of Kaivokatu were the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Alliance.

This is the situation even now.

Chairman of the council group Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd) is satisfied that the proposal has looked at the whole in a wide area and with different modes of transport.

“Our group sees a lot of good in the proposal when we think about ways to make the city center interesting again. Something needs to be done there, if only because the public transport connections will improve.”

The Laajasalo tramway is to be extended from Hakaniemi via Kaivokatu to Länsisatama, which practically means the construction of a third trolley platform.

Kaivokatu from the point of view of the Dems, the interruption of car traffic will be alleviated by returning all lanes to use on the Esplanade.

During the one-and-a-half-year trial of Esplanade, the lanes have only been used in one direction.

“Our group has presented the development of an underground service tunnel. When it was built with taxpayers’ money more than 10 years ago, its use must be made more efficient.”

Maintenance runs for downtown properties are focused on certain hours of the morning. If above-ground maintenance traffic can be diverted to the maintenance tunnel, there will be more space for, for example, commuter traffic, estimates Heinäluoma.

The extension of the service tunnel to the east is currently being investigated.

How to organize the escort service at the railway station is decisive for the continuation. According to the proposal, this would be done near both side doors of the railway station, i.e. via Rautatientor and Elielinaukio.

Big ones of the groups, the coalition has basically been concerned about limiting car traffic on Kaivokatu. This concern has not disappeared, assures the chairman of the council group Maarit Vierunen.

A year ago, the coalition voted against traffic restrictions on Kaivokatu. In the vote, the coalition, rkp and Perussuomalaiket remained in the minority.

According to Vierunen, restoring the driving lanes of the Esplanade is a good proposal in itself.

“But there’s no getting away from the fact that the change in Kaivokatu is worrisome. How is the traffic after that? That’s what we’re worried about.”

The greens and the left-wing coalition’s position on cutting off Kaivokatu car traffic is positive. The Left Alliance Mia Haglund says that the group would be ready for an even more radical approach than the current proposal.

“We have supported the new arrangements of Kaivokatu in the past, because it would expand the walkable city center. Maybe we should think about Esplanade car traffic. Could car traffic be routed in such a way that Pohjoisesplanadi could be calmed down?”

The Greens would also like to improve the comfort of the Esplanade, but the officials’ proposal is considered a good start. Chairman of the group Amanda Pasanen (vihr) characterizes the proposal on the table as exciting.

“It is important that Helsinki’s parade ground, the one that many people see first, is cozy, green and safe for all passers-by.”