In winter, outdoor activity is always an extra effort, the cold severely limits outdoor physical activities, inducing sportsmen to shut themselves up in gyms or fall back on other types of sports. However, this is not always the case, it is possible to keep fit even with minor sports, long walks and walks along mountain paths. Here are some tips for walking outdoors, a useful technique to keep us fit in the winter months.

Equipment and clothing for walking outdoors

The expected walk lasts for several hours is important prepare your backpack well, inserting foods rich in sugars (such as dried fruit and energy bars) to have the necessary energy and always have a good amount of water to ensure proper hydration of the body.

Then, they cannot be missing running shoes comfortable, enveloping and with a sole suitable for tackling dirt and steep terrain, but also the more linear ones. Shoes must be combined with wool or fiber socks that reduce friction with the shoes and tend not to get too wet.

Beyond the brands and models, walking clothing must be made with light and breathable fabrics, but also very resistant to ensure maximum comfort in all weather conditions.

Another aspect to pay attention to is undoubtedly that of covering up, equipping yourself with a warm hat and an anorak, so as to be sheltered in case of wind or sudden rain, especially during the colder seasons.

Walk outside the city – the mountain

The walk in the mountains is a very useful activity to keep the body in perfect shape, but it must be done in a rational way requires good planning, being necessary that it is in line with one’s physical abilities.

For this reason, before venturing into the various paths, it is good to know the conditions of your body, if you are sedentary or trained and to choose routes in line with your needs based on indications such as altitude, accessibility, slope and difficulty. Plus, it’s always good evaluate the terrain of the course in the mountains, so as to understand how to best approach the walk.

Some terrains, perhaps with a high inclination and with a slippery surface, are very difficult to deal with because, if you walk normally, the surface of the sole that is placed on the ground always reduces in the slopes with the risk of losing grip.

Places to walk outdoors in the city

Walking in the open air is not only possible in the mountains or in special paths, but it is also possible to do it in your own city or in the surroundings, admiring landscapes and taking advantage of the opportunity for a tourist visit.

During the Christmas period, a good excuse to walk outdoors can be given by Christmas markets in the city squares, where you can stroll and at the same time take a look at the stalls and other initiatives.

Another example, for walking outdoors in winter, can be found in city ​​parks and in cycle and pedestrian paths. Here it is certainly possible to dedicate yourself to walking with more sporting initiative, allowing you to burn the extra calories, fully engaging in the activity of walking.

Finally, it is possible walking for tourism: when we find ourselves visiting places unknown to us it is always good to organize the route between the tourist attractions with a sort of itinerary. In this way you can walk for several kilometers admiring places not too familiar to us, allowing you to combine the activity of walking with the tourist discovery of a place.