According to new research, already taking about 4,000 steps a day begins to reduce the risk of mortality from any cause and from cardiovascular disease. The cardiologist’s comment

Do ten thousand steps a day to stay healthy and live long? Don’t feel guilty if your pedometer stops below the goal set by the World Health Organization. According to a new study, published in theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiologywould be enough four thousand steps a day to significantly lower the risk of death from any causeetcApproximately 2,400 steps to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease. That there is no “magic number” of steps to take every day is demonstrated by the numerous studies published in scientific journals that have followed one another over the years, each of which proposes its own “recipe”. But what’s really important?

I study The authors of the meta-analysis looked at 17 different studios which involved in total almost 227,000 people followed on average for 7 years to evaluate the impact on health of the various walking “performances”. Wellalready taking about 4,000 steps a day begins to reduce the risk of mortality from any causewhile doing about 2,400 steps a day decreases the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. In particular, according to the study, each extra thousand steps per day (for a total of 5,000 steps) associated with a 15 percent reduction of the risk of dying from any causewhile do 500 extra steps a day (4,500) associated with a 7 percent decrease in deaths from cardiovascular disease. For bands of younger populationthe greatest improvement was seen in individuals who did between 7,000 and 13,000 steps a daywhile for those of age equal to or greater than 60 years era between 6 thousand and 10 thousand steps. The study confirms that the more you walk, the better regardless of age and where you live. See also Cyclone Circe arriving, effects on the heat: green sticker in 18 cities on Friday

The best medicine Then walk there best “medicine”? Comments Dr. Mauro Pepi, director of the clinical area of ​​the Monzino IRCCS Cardiological Center in Milan: It was already known that one sedentary lifestyle is linked to a deterioration in health in general and specifically the performance of the heart. Regardless of the sheer value of steps you take each day, difficult to determine, the message of this new study is clear: it confirms that an increase, albeit limited, in daily physical activity – in this case the most banal, i.e. the walk – has greater health benefits and a lower risk of death, cardiovascular and in general. Walking within everyone’s reach, healthy people but also the elderly and individuals who are not in optimal health conditions; we do it all the time, every time we go out to work, at home, in other places. The more you walk, the more the health benefits continue to increase. See also Salute, Miani (Sima): "Implement a system validated by science to act immediately on the reduction of air pollutants"

