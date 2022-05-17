Walkphysical activity suitable for all people, if it becomes a routine it helps to keep the body healthy and healthy.

Good option for people who do not practice any other sport, it is a light cardio exerciseprevents and delays osteoporosis, strengthens the immune system and is also an activity that can be done outdoors.

The benefits will depend on the duration, intensity and consistency of the practice, doing it routinely allows weight control, as well as reducing sizes, fat and improving physical condition.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends doing this activity for at least 150 minutes per week, practicing daily for at least 30 to 40 minutes.

Benefits of walking daily

The joint impact is less than other activities and improves muscle tone, it is important to do it little by little, especially in people with some difficulty or body pain.

prevents cardiovascular diseases, by activating and fortifying the cardiovascular system, it helps the natural elimination of cholesterol and reduces blood glucose levels, a recommended activity for diabetics.

Increases body resistance, allows more firmness and less fatigue when performing other activities, it is recommended that each week the practice time be increased to encourage this benefit.

Is a aerobic exercisestimulates the production of neurotransmitters in the brain, increases endorphins and helps improve mental status, preventing stress or depression.

Walking with the right clothes and shoes is essential, since these will prevent injuries to the feet, knees and hips, so, as in any sport, the correct use of tools is recommended to make the most of the Benefits that this activity has.

