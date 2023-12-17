Of Cristina Marrone

Walking backwards greatly improves balance and in this way less used muscle areas are trained. The brain also benefits by having to be more alert

Those who frequent the parks will have come across people who they walk backwards. Sometimes someone even does it in the gym, on the treadmill, but to do it you need to be particularly skilled. But what benefits does walking backwards bring? There aren't many studies, but certainly in this way yes they move very different muscles than usual and they train like this muscle districts generally less used.

According to one 2021 research volunteers who walked backwards on a treadmill for 30 minutes at a time for four weeks improved their balance, walking pace and cardiopulmonary fitness. Another work from several years ago published inInternational Journal of Sports Medicine he had seen a group of university students had lost weight and improved cardiorespiratory fitness after a six-week backward walking and running program. Other studies indicate that backward movement can benefit sufferers knee osteoarthritis (improving strength, functional disability and reducing pain) by chronic back pain(in this case the backward walk was in water) as well as improving the gait'equilibrium. Walking backwards also has benefits on the brainwhich it must be more alert and aware when it moves in this completely new way. After all, in many sports athletes also have to move backwards: think of tennis players, footballers and partly even basketball players. See also Inclusion against prejudice, in Rome from 3 to 10 October Mental health festival

The muscles used Why is backward movement so useful? When walking forward the dominant movement is dand the hamstring muscles. When you walk backwards, the muscle groups used are reversed and are the quadriceps to workWith the'knee extension. In this case we move in an atypical way. Most people spend their days moving back and forth. However, the body adapts to the postures and positions that are adopted more often and this can lead to wear and tear on the joints and possible injuries. Add different and unusual movements to the exercises it can only bring benefits.

How to start: password, gradualness How do you start walking backwards? You have to start slowly because the risk of getting hurt having to make a movement that you are not used to. Better to start with a walk of about twenty minutes, dedicating the last five to backward movement. As the body gets used to what is possible increase tempo and rhythm and therefore try more challenging movements. Open spaces such as public parks are the best option and an upright position must be maintained, with the head and chest vertical, trying to peek behind as little as possible, because this way the posture suffers. Only when you are more fit is it advisable to switch to the treadmill, which can be very dangerous if you fall, which is why walking outdoors remains the best option. In any case, on the treadmill you have to start with a very low speed to avoid accidents. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin 22 May: 17,744 new cases and 34 deaths

