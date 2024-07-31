Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

A small caterpillar darting past is puzzling us. An expert explains: It is a declining species. He gives tips on how to protect it.

Black Forest – When you go for a walk in nature, especially in summer, you will see all kinds of animals and insects swarming around the flowers and plants to feed. Even small caterpillars turn into butterflies and create a summer mood. A couple discovered a particularly beautiful specimen with lots of hairs on the road. An expert explains what it is.

Walkers find small, fast caterpillar on the road and ask for advice

“Yesterday a beautiful caterpillar crossed our path while we were out walking. The little animal was moving pretty quickly. We would be interested to know what it is,” the couple wrote in a video that can be seen in Dr. Mark Benecke’s Facebook community. It shows a small brown caterpillar with lots of hairs moving quickly across asphalt.

“We brought them safely to the other side of the road,” the two walkers added. The animal was found in the southern Black Forest in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

Community admires caterpillar discovery and has clear suspicions about what it is

Under the video, users comment enthusiastically on the beautiful caterpillar and guess what species it might belong to. One woman takes a tongue-in-cheek approach: “Curlers on speed.” Others are more interested in the beautiful appearance: “How sweet” or “cute,” some comment. One person also warns: “Don’t touch!”

One woman then writes: “I haven’t seen one here for ages.” An expert then explains: “That’s ‘Arctia caja’, the brown bear.” Someone else adds: “It has really soft ‘fur’, like a kitten.”

Expert classifies caterpillar discovery: “Brown bear”

Andreas Werno from the Ministry for the Environment, Climate, Mobility, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Saarland and expert on moths confirmed the theories in response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIAIt is “a caterpillar of the brown bear moth (Arctia caja),” he explains. And these are actually not so common anymore.

As the BUND Nature Conservation explained in a press releasethe butterflies fly in midsummer and do not feed during this time. Anyone who sees them is particularly lucky because they only live for a short time. The caterpillars, on the other hand, can feed on a variety of plants.

But the Brown Bear might also be familiar to connoisseurs for another reason: The German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) and the Nature Conservation Foundation of the North Rhine-Westphalian BUND regional association had chosen the Brown Bear as the Butterfly of the Year 2021.

The caterpillar and the butterfly of the “Brown Bear”. © Kris.Rad/Depositphotos/IMAGO and A.Hartl/blickwinkel/IMAGO

Butterfly population is in sharp decline – habitats are shrinking more and more

Andreas Werno explains that the butterfly has become rarer today. “In the past, in the 1980s, the caterpillars were common everywhere. Today, the level of rarity varies from state to state. In Saarland in particular, they have become very rare and are no longer found every year (here, Red List 3). In other states, they may be more common.” However, the caterpillar can still be found everywhere in Germany.

The reason for the decline is also the fact that this is a nocturnal butterfly, as the BUND explains. It is threatened by the many artificial lights, more agriculture and fewer hedges. Another species is therefore taking over – Local residents fight against a dangerous caterpillar on a North Sea island.

Artificial lighting threatens moths

Jochen Behrmann from the BUND NRW Nature Conservation Foundation explains in the BUND press release: “The brown bears are attracted to nighttime light sources and then flutter around them disorientated until they are exhausted. In addition to the direct losses, the insects lose valuable energy and time for finding a partner and reproducing, and predators such as bats have an easy time of it.”

Andreas Werno also suggests preserving biotopes as a protective measure. But otherwise, “no direct protection is possible, as the caterpillars are polyphagous (i.e. they eat many different plants).”

Another walker discovered a “wild Hornliu”Here too, expert Andreas Werno explained why this is the case. Another Caterpillar species, on the other hand, celebrated a “wild party” on a nettletheir preferred food. (jh)