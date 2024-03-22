Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

A semicircular stone with green moss near Vienna leads to wild speculation. What's the deal with the discovery in the forest?

Vienna – A boundary stone? The remnants of an old street? Or rather a supernatural being that now lies petrified in the earth? A moss-green stone is causing wild speculation on Reddit. A user found the stone lying in the ground in a forest near Vienna and published several photos of it on social media Reddit network. But the community is divided on what exactly this should be about.

Reddit find leads to wild speculation: Was a historical stone found here?

While taking a walk on the side of the Höhenstraße towards Klosterneuburg, a Reddit user found an unusual mound of stones in the ground. The hemisphere covered in green moss with a hole in the middle and a second ball on the side fueled his curiosity. He grabbed a stick and continued digging out his spherical find. He shared the hemisphere, the rest of which is still buried in the ground, on Reddit. “It was built in 1940,” he writes, explaining where it was found. Most recently, a large treasure of gold was found south of Vienna.

What exactly that could be leads to all sorts of strange speculation in the Reddit community of the sub-Reddit “WerWieWas”. Most people assume it is a historical remnant. A commenter with 127 likes (as of March 22nd) thinks: “Could be a boundary stone, look on a map to see if there is a boundary there.” But the finder is of the opinion: “But that would surprise me, I had a lot of boundary stones yesterday “We saw them in the area, but none were round.” As he reveals, he has seen even more “chunks” of this kind. He therefore speculates himself: “Maybe there was already a road before that and these are remnants.” Or is it more of a relic of a tank barrier?

From brackets to garden help to trolls: Reddit finds remain unexplained

In any case, finding the answer is not that easy. Someone else even thinks of the find as an atomic bomb, while another person assumes that it is a weight for a fastening, i.e. a kind of holder. Another user also thinks of a practical use: “With that piece of hose in there, it looks like a small garden to me. A fountain/stream where the water comes out.” So maybe they just wanted to water something here?

Among the many theories, there are also some from the world of myths. One man is convinced: “This is a petrified troll. You only see the head and the nose.” Someone else suggests: “Petrified Mainzelmännchen”. Whatever it may be, anyone who believes in a “porcini mushroom” or a “truffle” will probably bite their teeth pretty quickly.

Bizarre finds keep appearing on the internet. A walker could hardly believe his eyes when he saw him Discovery on the Baltic Sea. Another round one A stone object on Sylt, on the other hand, could be an old cannonball. (jh)