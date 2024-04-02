The English Premier League is more exciting than ever, as we enter matchday 31, which will be played during the week and will feature the clash between Manchester City and Aston Villa as one of the most attractive, knowing that they are third and fourth respectively in the standings.
Pep Guardiola, City coach, confirmed moments ago at a press conference that Ederson, Nathan Aké and Kyle Walker are still recovering from their injuries and will not be available for the mentioned commitment, Therefore, the Spanish coach continues to suffer from the loss of important footballers in his structure.
“I hope they come back soon,” said the coach after stating that they are ruled out for this match, before talking about the situation of John Stonesa central defender who is suffering from some discomfort suffered with the English team on the international break. “He has to feel one hundred percent. The injury was less than we expected” he said about the defender.
“We cannot allow ourselves to leave more points. “Previous experience or previous streaks are of no use now… we simply have to beat Villa.”the former Barcelona coach was blunt, who does not want to lose track of Arsenal or the leader Liverpool.
Meanwhile, speaking about Unai Emery's Aston Villa, Guardiola was consulted by midfielder Douglas Luiz, who was close to joining Pep's team, but finally they could not get his services: “He is an exceptional player but we couldn't process the work permit in time. He is at Aston Villa now and I am happy for him,” he claimed.
The big question is whether the three players mentioned, Ederson, Nathan Aké and Kyle Walker, will be able to make it to the match on Tuesday, April 9, for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. It's still very early, they will go day by day.
#Walker #Ederson #Aké #Manchester #City #confirmed #Guardiola
Leave a Reply