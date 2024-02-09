Home page World

From: Marcus Giebel, Michelle Brey

Press Split

On a beach, a walker comes across a strange structure. But what is it? The guesses range from cute mythical creatures to Stone Age animals.

Rotterdam – From the depths of the ocean, many things are washed up to the surface that amaze or puzzle. Also a Find from the Baltic Sea has already caused a stir on the internet. On the North Sea, someone looked very closely while walking in the sand and unearthed something bizarre. What the person himself describes as “My 'scary find'” is causing discussions on social platforms.

Scary discovery on the North Sea: teeth attract attention

This was posted Photo of the find in the Facebook group “Beach finds – sea glass, fossils, stones and the sea”. The following details stand out:

The exterior is yellow-brown.

White interior protrudes from the opening at the top, which somehow evokes associations with brain matter in the viewer – also because of the human-looking teeth.

The find appears to be only a few centimeters wide and high.

What is that? A user shared this “scary find” with the Facebook community. © Screenshot Facebook

Facebook users puzzle over North Sea horror find: “The aliens do exist”

The question that users inevitably ask themselves: What is it supposed to be? The assumptions are varied. One person writes in the comments: “The aliens do exist.” Another opinion says: “He looks absolutely adorable. Like an angry little gremlin that doesn’t get what he wants.”

Perhaps it is also the remains of a terrestrial animal that is mainly found on the beach or in the water. “It looks like a turtle that has just bitten into a lemon and is now grimacing and stretching out its front paws,” is another remote diagnosis. Other users seem convinced that they have detected cancer.

From the seabed to the savannah: these are the 10 largest animals in the world View photo series

North Sea horror find with human teeth: “Now I finally know where my teeth are”

The teeth remind a user of the dinosaurs' grandma from the series of the same name. Another jokes: “Now I finally know where my teeth are.” Apparently a Facebook user was a little jealous. He wrote: “He has better supplementary dental insurance than me!” That gets a thumbs up: “The dentist would have been proud.”

Although some users admit that they actually find the North Sea discovery creepy, others express their enthusiasm for it: “It's cute, nothing to scare. I think it's great.” But what the bizarre something really is will probably continue to cause speculation.

Another discovery by a Baltic Sea vacationer also caused an uproar. He promptly received a dire warning. (mg)