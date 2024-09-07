Home World

From: Patrick Hulyna

In the popular Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia, a man is attacked by a bear and has to be taken to hospital.

Čujića Krčevina – Croatia is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. With its picturesque Adriatic coast and beautiful national parks, the country attracts millions of tourists from all over the world every year. In one of the most famous – the Plitvice Lakes National Park – a dangerous incident occurred on Friday (September 6). A bear attacked a walker and injured him. The man had to be taken to hospital.

Bear attack in Croatia: “Suddenly came running towards me”

“I went for a walk at around 10:30 in the evening,” the 64-year-old victim reported to Croatian television station HRT. “As I was on my way home, about 800 meters from my house, a bear suddenly ran across a pasture toward me,” the man, who lives near the Plitvice Lakes, continued.

He tried to retreat, but the bear knocked him over and threw him to the ground. The animal bit the 64-year-old in his right hand and injured the man. Fortunately, the bear then let go of him and ran away. “I called for help and ended up in the hospital,” the victim concluded his description of the attack.

A walker was attacked by a bear in the Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia. (Montage) © Steve Allen/Panthermedia/IMAGO; Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Due to his injuries, the 64-year-old was taken to the hospital in the district capital of Gospić. Fortunately, doctors there only found minor injuries to his hand and face. The man was lucky in his misfortune, a nurse told broadcaster HRT.

Man injured after attack at Plitvice Lakes: Brown bears native to Croatia

The bear attack occurred in the small town of Čujića Krčevina on the edge of the Croatian Plitvice Lakes National Park. With its picturesque waterfalls that connect a total of 16 lakes, Croatia’s largest national park is a popular tourist destination. Every year, the Plitvice Lakes attract more than 1.5 million visitors. They are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Many people will also know the picturesque landscape as the filming location for the Winnetou films.

Bears are native to this region of Croatia. In total, around 1,000 brown bears live in the wild in this popular holiday destination. Croatian wildlife protection tries to keep conflicts between bears and humans as low as possible through measures such as monitoring, public relations, bear-proof garbage cans and regulating the population by shooting. Bear attacks, such as in this case, are therefore very rare in Croatia. (ph)