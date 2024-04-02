The Alessandro Parini Association is pleased to announce the first edition of the charity run and walk “Walk with Ale 2024”, next April 7th at Villa Pamphilj in Rome.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the death of Alessandro Parini, the Association dedicated to his memory promotes an event aimed at sport and the raising of funds for scholarships and educational projects (the first two are already accessible on the Association website calls for the MIDA Master Award in Administrative Law and for the Award for the best Doctoral Thesis). The charity walk, which will be held starting from 10.00 am, represents a unique opportunity to bring together family, friends, colleagues and all those who identify with Alessandro's values ​​and wish to contribute to the Association's mission.

The event program includes various activities:

Presentation of the Alessandro Parini Association at 10.00 am: a short session to learn more about the Association's mission, its events and how the day's proceeds will help finance the first training projects in Italy and abroad

Charity Walk at 10.15am: with 2km, 4km or 8km routes to choose from to support the education and training of young people

Entertainment at 12.00: after the sporting activity, a moment of conviviality with a refreshment point to share experiences and solidarity

The Association

The Alessandro Parini Association, recognized and registered with Third Sector Bodies, is committed to offering opportunities for growth and fulfillment to children and young people in difficult situations through education and work. The Association is a tribute to the memory of Alessandro Parini, a young Roman lawyer whose life was tragically interrupted by an attack in Tel Aviv on 7 April 2023. The Association – promoted by Alessandro's family, friends and colleagues – wants to continue the his commitment, building a bridge between his hopes and passions, and transforming pain into positive action. For further information on the event and the Association: www.alessandroparini.org.