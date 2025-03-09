Walk through the show offered by cherry trees in flower of the Jerte Valley this spring

The Spring in Spain It has many charms, but few are as spectacular as the flowering of The cherry trees in the Jerte Valley.

Every year, this Extremadura region becomes an authentic sea ​​of ​​white flowers that cover the slopes of their mountains, attracting thousands of visitors who seek to enjoy this ephemeral but shocking natural wonder.

As reported Tourism of the Jerte Valley2025 flowering could occur From the last week of Marchalthough its exact date will depend on the weather.

Like every spring, this phenomenon will have a approximate duration of ten daysin which the valley is completely transformed into a white paradise.

A party that celebrates the arrival of spring

The natural show of flower cherry trees is not only a unique opportunity to enjoy the landscape, but also a celebration of the life and history of this region. The Flower cherry partydeclared of National Tourist InterestIt is the star event of the season, with activities that reflect the culture, gastronomy and traditions of the Jerte Valley.

“For a few days, the wineries, sets and lagares are shown as they were more than 50 years ago, allowing visitors to know what the lives of our ancestors were,” they explain from Tourism of the Jerte Valley. In addition, houses with traditional architecture open their doors for travelers to discover first -hand the essence of this land.

The best places to see cherry trees

To enjoy flowering in all its splendor, the ideal is to travel the eleven villages that make up the Jerte Valley: Barrado, Cabrero, Casas del Castañar, El Torno, Jerte, Navaconcejo, Piornal, Rebollar, Tornavacas and Valdastillas. This tour allows the contrast between the different areas of the Valley, since the flowering does not occur simultaneously in all of them.

First the cherry trees flourish at less altitude And, as the days go by, the show moves to the highest areas. This offers the opportunity to enjoy the phenomenon for several days, exploring the valley from different perspectives.

Tips to enjoy flowering

If you have flexibility to choose the day of your visit, Tourism of the Jerte Valley Recommend to go during the week to avoid large agglomerations. It is also advisable to reserve accommodation in advance, since during flowering the demand in the area is triggered.

In addition, it is worth taking advantage of the getaway to discover local gastronomy, based on land products and traditional recipes. From hunting and sausages to desserts made with cherry, the Jerteña cuisine is a perfect complement to a natural tourism day.

An ephemeral phenomenon that leaves a mark

The Cherry Flowering in the Jerte Valley It is a nature show that leaves no one indifferent. It is an experience that goes beyond visual beauty: it is the celebration of a land that has managed to live with its environment, transforming it without losing its essence.

If you want this year Welcome to spring in a special way, he Jerte Valley awaits you With its best version: covered with white, full of life and with the aroma of history and nature in every corner.