September in Belarus promises to be as protest as August – three large demonstrations took place in Minsk on the very first day of autumn … The strikes that began in factories spread to educational institutions. Students from almost all universities of the Belarusian capital came out to rally on September 1 – it was assumed that by 11:30 students from different institutes would come to the Ministry of Education and arrange a general demonstration. But they were not allowed to break through to the building – the riot police cordoned off Independence Square from the very morning … Then the students decided to go in a procession of 400-500 people along the main streets of the city. The police followed them, building human chains to hinder the movement. On the morning of September 1, about 40-50 people were detained. But by three o’clock in the afternoon, everyone was released.

Physicists and Lyrics

Students of the Minsk State Linguistic University (MSLU) were not allowed out of the building for almost two hours … Several police officers were on duty at the doors of the university, some of them were in civilian clothes – these are the so-called chihari. You can distinguish them from ordinary protesters by a hand-held camera – Chihari take pictures of the most active protesters and detain them separately.

– Everyone went inside quickly – law enforcement officers drive students into the building of the Moscow State Linguistic University, inside they are met and scolded by the vice-rectors of the university … Their goal is to prevent young people from participating in the march to the Ministry of Education. Several blue minibuses without numbers are on duty outside the university building.

“The idea was for several universities to merge at the Ministry of Education, but because of the actions of the security forces, this plan was not implemented,” one of the students told Izvestia. – Students of different universities, like molecules in Brownian motion, wind random routes through the streets, leave the security forces … The same concept was used at the women’s march on Saturday, August 29th.

Almost all the institutes of Minsk are located in the city center along the Independence Avenue. On the eve of the seven largest universities have their own Telegram channels that supervise the protesting students. On September 1, columns from each institution moved out at 11 am in order to arrive at the Ministry of Education at 11:30 – it is located right behind the Government House on Independence Square.

The perimeter of the square was cordoned off by security forces in black helmets, on the approaches to it – riot police officers. The passage through the square is free, but only after the examination of the backpacks. Any red and white symbols will be removed.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

– We go to Karpenko (Igor Karpenko – Minister of Education of Belarus. – Izvestia), to find out how he looks at the situation, how he wants to see the country further … I am from the column of the Technological University. As you can see, few people came – many pairs were installed in the morning. I think the bulk will come later, ”one of the students in the BSTU group admitted to Izvestia. There are no more than 30 people in the column.

– Until they threatened with expulsion and eviction from hostels, they only urged not to go to unauthorized actions , – students willingly gave comments to journalists, but asked to do without cameras – tomorrow to go to classes, problems may arise.

– It is definitely not worth disrupting the educational process, we must continue to study, this is still more in our interests … And to express their protest after the pairs, – the group of those gathered in the strike committee of the Belarusian State University was called upon.

Closer to Victory Square, various small columns merged into one. Here are students of medical universities (they can be distinguished by their white coats) and students of the Institute of Culture (popularly called “kulek”).

“We have a voice,” the students of the “bag” chanted, from the lips of the most singing students it sounded ambiguous.

“Sasha, to the dean’s office”, “Nezachet” – a crowd of young people brought new words to the protest demonstrations.

– People want to tell the president about the current constitution of the republic, about freedom of assembly. This is an educational campaign, in fact , – one of the women told Izvestia, as she herself admitted, a former teacher of the institute.

Acting professors and teachers did not participate in the mass processions – at least there were no people older than 25-27 at the Independence Square.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

On Victory Square, the path of a noticeably increased column was blocked by security officials … However, the students broke through the chains, others fled from the riot police to the roadway. The first arrests began … Basically, they snatched those who walked alone or stood on the edge. The girls built live chains around the guys – the women were not taken to the paddy wagons. There were also pinpoint detentions, when the security forces deliberately dispersed the protesters and overtook those who were left alone.

After several unsuccessful attempts to go to the Ministry of Education, the students decided to walk around the city, shouting in the face of the police officers: “We’re just walking.”

Some universities were frightened by the mass exodus of students from classes and began to post the names of the protesters on the official Telegram channels of the universities.

But much more surprise among the students was caused by the fact that by 15:00 almost all students detained in the morning were released …

The procession ended closer to 16:00, or by the end of the fifth pair, as the audience joked. On Nezalezhnosti Avenue the noticeably thinning column was dispersed by the security forces, the remaining students went to the Dynamo stadium, where the football match between the Krumkachy and Dynamo-Minsk teams began at five in the evening.

At the last Sunday rally, the Krumkachi players publicly supported the protesters, some of the athletes were detained. On September 1, the players took to the field wearing T-shirts with the words “We suck the hubbub” (“We are against violence”). The stands chanted the familiar “Long live Belarus”, which, thanks to the stadium’s acoustics, echoed over the entire adjacent Lenin Street.

In schools, despite the calls of the Telegram channel NEXTA, the lines did not break and were held in the usual solemn atmosphere. The protesters did not dare to involve children in the rallies.

“Breaking over the knee”

On September 1, President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko attended a festive line-up at the service college in Baranovichi.

– The fact that in the near future we need to pay special attention to the educational role of education is a lesson that we have learned unambiguously today, the head of state emphasized.

He also noted: special attention should be paid to the legal education of students. After the lineup, the president spoke with local residents and promised that the country would not face a civil war.

Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to the Baranovichi State Vocational and Technical College of the Service Sector Photo: Press Service of the President of Belarus

– If we start breaking each other over the knee, you know what happens. There will be at least a civil war. But do not worry, this will not happen, ”Lukashenka reassured the audience.

The head of the republic also assured the Belarusians that together with Russian President Vladimir Putin he would preserve “a common fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok.”

– In my message before the elections, I said: you call us partners today. They did not become brothers, but partners. But in vain! This was heard both in the Kremlin and everywhere. We are brothers today. But why expect someone to hustle us in the West, so that we become brothers again? This is a lesson. We will draw the appropriate conclusions. The President and I [России] have already made these conclusions, – Lukashenka stressed.

On September 2, Moscow will host talks between the foreign ministers of Belarus and Russia, they will be held on the eve of the meeting of the presidents of the two countries … It will take place in the Russian capital within the next two weeks, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov announced yesterday. This will be the first meeting between Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko since June 30.