Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/31/2024 – 18:10

A walk in São Paulo commemorated the 60th anniversary of the coup that established the civil-military dictatorship in Brazil. Called the Walk of Silence for Victims of State Violence, the event began at the former headquarters of the Department of Information Operations – Internal Defense Operations Center (DOI-Codi), on Rua Tutóia, in Vila Mariana.

“This is an act that recalls 60 years of the ill-fated dictatorship. We are in front of one of the most important centers of repression of the Brazilian military dictatorship, which is the former headquarters of DOI-Codi, where the Armed Forces, associated with civil society in São Paulo, tortured thousands of people at the bottom of this building and where dozens of companions were murdered”, said Henrique Olita, member of the State Directory of the Workers’ Party (PT).

It was in this place that the former state deputy and president of the Truth Commission of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, Adriano Diogo, was imprisoned for 90 days during the military dictatorship. “I stayed here for 90 days. I spent 90 days in a solitary cell drinking beef water”, he recalled today, in an interview with Agência Brasil. “This is a house of death”, he reinforced.

It was also at DOI-Codi that Maria Amélia de Almeida Teles, known as Amelinha, was arrested, tortured and raped. “I was a political prisoner here at DOI-Codi between 1972 and 1973. Here I was tortured and raped. My entire family was kidnapped and brought here to DOI-Codi. My daughter, Janaína, was five years old [na época] and my son was four years old.

The 60th anniversary of the 1964 military coup cannot be forgotten. This is a past that is still very present. These are wounds that have not healed and that continue to bleed today. Brazil continues to be threatened by coups and state violence,” she said. “The new generations need to know this to become stronger and to invest more in building Brazilian democracy,” she added.

Memory

In this fourth edition of the walk, the protesters reinforced the need for memory, adopting as their theme the phrase: “So that we don't forget, so that it doesn't continue to happen”. And they recalled that peripheral populations continue to suffer from police violence, even today.

“We have a liability that is not just a question of memory or of revering those people who gave the best of their lives for the fight for Brazil's freedom and the rights of the people. The military dictatorship left a series of liabilities [no país]. Even with the 1988 Constituent Amendment, the structure of repression in Brazil did not change. We have a Military Police – which should be a Civil Police – fully militarized and which has done what we are seeing today, like this police operation on the coast of São Paulo [Operações Verão e Escudo] where more than 50 people were murdered. This is the biggest massacre by the police after the Carandiru case. This is absurd. This is one of the liabilities of the dictatorship, which we have to overcome”, said Olita, in an interview with Agência Brasil.

Personalities such as former deputy José Genoíno, state deputy Eduardo Suplicy and federal deputy Luiza Erundina participated in this Sunday's event in the capital of São Paulo.

“January 8, 2023 has to do with 2016 [impeachment da ex-presidente Dilma Rousseff], which was a scam. And these two [eventos] They have to do with 1964 because the transition from dictatorship to democracy took place in a pact from above, in a pact between the elites that did not interfere with the power structures. I was in the Constituent Assembly (of 1988) and I experienced that”, said Genoíno, to Brazil Agency.

For Erundina, remembering the 60th anniversary of the coup is important so that the population “never forgets what Brazilian men and women went through”. According to her, Brazil has still not noticed or done justice about what happened during this period.

“Let's not forget [o que aconteceu]. Let's continue demanding, demanding and bringing the reality of that time to new generations so that they too can help us continue this fight. We cannot allow the dictatorship's crimes to go unpunished, such as the forced disappearances of more than 4 thousand Brazilians. Until this is resolved, the dictatorship will not end. We have to continue fighting for this cause and not admit that this is forgotten because forgetfulness can lead to the risk of other dictatorships.”

The walk was aimed at Monument in Homage to the Political Dead and Missing, in Ibirapuera Park.

DOI-Codi

DOI-Codi was a political repression agency subordinate to the Army. Here, the dictatorship's enemies were imprisoned, tortured and killed. It is estimated that more than 7 thousand political prisoners passed through there, almost all of them tortured. Of these, at least 50 left the place dead.

Currently, the 36th Police District of the Civil Police operates at this address. It is also in this place that a recent archaeological research to deepen knowledge about the building and also identify the people who passed by the place. There is also a proposal to give new meaning to this space, transforming it into the Fight for Justice Memorial.

“Here they were murdered, by the Ustra [comandante do Exército, Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra], more than 50 political activists”, said Amelinha. “This needs to be a center of memory and defense of human rights. Memory and the right to truth are human rights. There must be a museum, a memorial and human rights courses here. This police station should no longer exist here because these walls are stained with the blood of our comrades,” she added.

Today's walk was organized by the Voices of Silence Movement, represented by the Vladimir Herzog Institute, and by the Center for the Preservation of Political Memory, with support from several institutions.