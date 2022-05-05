When Maeve Brok (21) struggled with a relapse in her battle with anorexia, the people at the Realcovery walk-in home asked her to write a song about her feelings. It fitted in well with her big dream: to study at the conservatory. Maeve wrote the song, took her keyboard to the walk-in house and sang the song for everyone in attendance. “It was the key to recovery for me, I never relapsed after that,” says Brok.