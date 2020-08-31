Every day, the owners of a smartphoneWhether they are adults or adolescents, they suffer on average between fifty and one hundred and fifty interruptions, that is, one every ten to thirty minutes, or, if we cut off the sleep time (say seven hours a day), one every seven to twenty minutes. In half of the cases, these interruptions correspond to intrusive external elements (messages, SMS, calls, etc.). The other half are due to a compulsive endogenous movement. This movement is innate: it is the consequence of a progressive selection that, throughout the biological process of our evolution, has been working in favor of the most “curious” individuals, that is to say, the fastest when it comes to perceiving and analyze information from your environment (in the form of opportunities or dangers). In addition, this curiosity would be fueled through the activation of the brain’s reward system. In other words, if we consult our mobile devices so frantically even in situations in which we have no objective need to do so, it is, on the one hand, because we are (unconsciously) afraid of missing some vital data, and, on the other, Because complying with that verification process gives us a very nice (and addictive) little dopamine kick. This double mechanism is usually known as “FoMO”, an acronym for fear of missing out (something like “the fear of missing something”).

