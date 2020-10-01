For a year, Guineans have been trying desperately to oppose a third term of President Condé.

With the approach of the presidential election scheduled for October 18, 2020, Amnesty International paints a grim picture of the human rights situation in Guinea. In a report published Thursday, October 1, the human rights organization reports dozens of dead and injured civilians during the protests that have followed one another since October 2019.

Amnesty International’s latest report Walk and die, based on a hundred testimonies, official documents and videos, points to the responsibility of the police in the repression of demonstrations. In one year, at least 50 people have been killed in rallies that have taken place in several towns in Guinea. To stop the protests related to the reform of the Constitution, the police used firearms several times.

We spoke to battered families who told us how their children lost their lives when they were shot in the back, chest, head or neckSamira Daoud, Amnesty International Regional Director for West and Central Africa

It was the reform of the Constitution that ignited the powder. Despite the dispute, the law was amended following a referendum, allowing President Alpha Condé, in power since 2010, to run for a third term. This widespread practice in Africa was strongly rejected and many Guineans continued to demonstrate despite the repression.

In addition to dozens of deaths, Amnesty International has recorded 200 injured and numerous arbitrary arrests and detention. The authorities had promised to investigate, but almost all of the violent actions went unpunished.

Threats, fear of reprisals and lack of confidence in the justice system have led victims and their relatives to go into hiding and not to file a complaintAmnesty International report on Guinea

The NGO emphasizes that impunity promotes the repetition of violations and distrust of institutions. A call to order in this country which has known decades of authoritarian rule, before 2010, date of the first democratic election which brought to power the former historical opponent Alpha Condé …