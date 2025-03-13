Betis demonstrated this Thursday in Guimaraes that the draw (2-2) of the first leg against Vitoria was an accident and thrashed the Portuguese team (0-4, with double of the Congolese Cédrick Bakambu and two many of the Brazilian Antony Dos Santos and Isco Alarcón to obtain a comfortable classification for the quarterfinals of the Conference League.

This is the third time in history, first in the 21st century, which the Verdiblanco club reaches the last last round in a European competition, after its singles of the 1977/78 and 1997/98 editions in the extinct Recopa.

The beginning of Betis could not be better: goal in the 5th minute

The Verdiblancos advanced before the fifth minute was fulfilled, when Jesús Rodríguez had already warned in an incursion to the bottom line, thanks to Bakambu, who came out of the contact with the central Borevkovic after an in -depth pass of Antony and beat Varela on his exit.

Antony was also at the origin of the second goal, again Bakambu, in an action that Isco started with an opening to the Brazilian, who paused to wait for the arrival through the hall of Ruibal, whose center behind the Ariete of French origin away from the goalkeeper’s reach.

It was a Betis, that of the first half hour, who played at pleasure because he deprived the ball to the Portuguese, whose main virtue is the associative game but that lack defensive mechanisms to bother the circulation of the ball of the Andalusians.

When the local team reaction arrived, Antony sentenced the backlash

Although Vitoria reacted at the end of the first half with a dangerous shot of Nuno Santos who stopped Vieites and Luis Freire wanted to activate his team with two changes in the break, the sentence arrived in the first Betic counterattack of the second period, thrown by Isco and culminated with a foot of Antony.

The two Betis stars exchanged the assistant and scorer’s papers in the play of the fourth goal, when the Vitoria had already lowered his arms, in an action in which the end ceded by Manchester United reached the bottom line to give the Malaga, which pushed the 0-4.