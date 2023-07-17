Farewell to the rapper who represented Bari: Walino passed away at the age of 42, after battling a bad disease

Bari mourns the passing of rapper Walino, whose life ended when he was only 42 years old. His talent has long represented the city and led it to important artistic collaborations, such as the one with Clementino.

Own Clementineone of Italy’s most famous rappers, wanted to greet his friend with one poignant post on social networks:

Have a nice trip my life. I will miss you my little brother, I can’t even write a decent message. We all woke up this morning to this bad news. You fought like a lion to the end. May the earth be light on you. Naples & Bari Connection. RIP NICO WALINO. I love you my little brother.

Walino had been battling a long time bad bad, which in the end left him no escape. The news spread quickly on social media and threw many people into despair. Numerous posts that have been published on the web in these hours, photos of the smiling rapper, accompanied by sad farewell phrases and broken hearts. Even his partner greeted him with heartbreaking words, thanking him for all the beautiful things he left in his life:

Thanks for the LOVE we lived until the last second. I wish every person to experience such pure love! How can you not love you, as I always told you YOU ARE SPECIAL.

Walino was one very important figure for Bari music. Anyone who was lucky enough to know him today not only carries his talent in their hearts, but also his human side. A true artist, both at work and in everyday life. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him and his music will continue to be heard in his beloved city and beyond. Unfortunately, the disease was stronger than him and took him away from everyone’s affection alone 42 years old.