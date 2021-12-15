Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Walid Hussein confirmed that he closed the “misunderstanding” page with the former international star Bashir Saeed, regarding the latter’s financial dues, regarding the deal to renew his contract with Al-Ahly youth, after their last meeting at the headquarters of Bashir Saeed Company.

It is noteworthy that Bashir Saeed terminated the procedures of player Walid Hussein regarding the renewal of his contract with “Al Fursan”.

For his part, Bashir Saeed, director of New Olympia Consulting and Sports Services, confirmed that he always seeks to end disputes amicably with his fellow players, especially since Walid Hussein is like a younger brother, and in the end the issue was resolved on the “meeting table” with the desire of both parties.

The two parties thanked the Emirates Club Board of Directors, who brought the views closer between the player and his legal agent.