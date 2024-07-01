Student Walid Khaled Al-Asadi, one of the top high school students and the first in the private education track, described the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as an indescribable moment that words cannot express, indicating that it is the happiest surprise in his life.

He pointed out that throughout his years of study, he was one of the outstanding students, and he had hopes of being ranked at the state level to obtain a scholarship, to achieve his dream of studying medicine and specializing in surgery. He pointed out that organizing time and focus, supporting the family, and providing the appropriate atmosphere for studying were among the most important keys. Success and success for him.

Walid called on his colleagues who are about to enter this stage next year to be keen on working hard from the first day of the school year, not to postpone reviews, and to seek to discuss with teachers what is difficult to understand without embarrassment, so that the information becomes clear and is fixed in their minds, stressing the importance of training on solving training test models and preparing for exams without anxiety or tension.

For his part, Khaled Al-Asadi confirmed that his son Walid is the eldest of his children and was born in the Emirates and dreams of completing his university studies in the country. He pointed out that he came from Palestine to the Emirates 27 years ago, and got married and gave birth during his stay and work in the country. He has Walid, the eldest son, and triplets studying in the ninth grade. .

He pointed out that his son dreams of a scholarship to study medicine at the United Arab Emirates University or Khalifa University of Science and Technology, as their family circumstances do not allow them to travel and study abroad.