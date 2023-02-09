Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Walid Abbas, Al-Ahly youth defender, is looking forward to playing his 300th match, in the professional era in the league, when his team meets Al-Wahda tomorrow, “Friday”, at Al Nahyan Stadium in the “16th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

Walid Abbas, 37, is the most participant in the professional league so far, with 299 matches, the last of which was Al-Fursan’s victory over Dibba Al-Fujairah in the last round, with a total of 25,586 minutes.

The veteran defender began his career in Al-Shabab, and in the 2013-2014 season he moved to Al-Ahly youth, and continues to shine with unending giving, in addition to representing our national team in a large number of international matches.

During his career in the league, Walid Abbas scored 19 goals, even though he was a defender, including this season’s goal against Bani Yas at Rashid Stadium, and his most important focus on his defensive roles, in order to serve the team.

Walid Abbas has a wealth of titles in his arsenal, including winning the league title twice, the League Cup 5 times, the President’s Cup twice, the Super Cup 4 times, and the Gulf Clubs Cup once, and he was crowned with the “White” title in the Gulf Cup 2013.

And while Walid Abbas leads the list of the most participating in the “Dora”, Ali Khaseif, the goalkeeper of Al-Jazira and the national team, comes in second place with “298 matches”, and he will join him in the list of the 300-match club soon.