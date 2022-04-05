AA Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 1:26 p.m.



It is difficult for beautiful narratives to emerge from a war. However, Wali has found her. Since the ‘best sniper in the world’ denied his own death in the Ukraine war, he has not let the rumor resurface. He has updated his blog ‘La torche et l’épée’ (‘The torch and the sword’ in French) almost daily, detailing the progress of the fight he has entered. In the last entry, published this Monday, he arrives with a “sad story and a happy one.”

“Now I can say it. We were in Irpin. We were in Bucha », begins Wali in the last account of his experiences in the war in Ukraine. The Canadian sniper does not skimp on details and in his blog post he begins by talking about the war crimes committed by the Russians in Ukraine. “The Russians have committed many crimes against humanity there. We had known about it for weeks, because the civilians told us about it », he regrets. And there begins the “sad story” that advances the beginning.

“The crimes were not committed on the front lines.” According to the sniper, the Russians, “often drunk”, were shooting at homes that could be heard crying children. The cities in which he has been fighting “were ghost towns: dark, gloomy, where the only light came from the bonfires.” Wali also adds that the efforts of the Russians are focused on ending the teachers: «because the teachers represent culture, history, knowledge. And to destroy a people, you have to kill its memory. But his entry does not end there. Wali prefers to leave the reader with a better taste in the mouth. Or so he tries to, at least.

Wali assures that the “importance of rest should not be underestimated.” It’s just what they were going to do when he had the “happy” experience he recounts later. After the liberation of Bucha and Irpín, the troops were going to rest because they were reinforced by the Ukrainian army. “We were several soldiers in a car and we moved through rubble of all kinds, occasionally dodging electrical cables lying in the middle of the street,” says the sniper. From the car he saw in a parking lot, among rubble and covered with tree branches, a woman “about 50 years old.” “The lady was in the middle of this sort of apocalypse display. Our eyes met », he continues. Then he smiled at the woman, who gave him another “sad” smile, “but a smile”, he rejoices. “We had just freed the city of her. We had just liberated the city from him », ends by repeating an emotional Wali.