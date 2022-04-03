Monterrey Mexico.- The bright yellow robotic arms are becoming a bigger part of the Walgreens workforce, CNBC revealed.

Within a large facility in the Dallas area, they fill thousands of prescriptions for clients taking medications to control or treat high blood pressure, diabetes or other conditions. Each robot can fill 300 prescriptions an hour, the company said, about the same number a typical Walgreens pharmacy with a handful of employees can do in a day.

CNBC highlighted that the Walgreens Boots Alliance is opening automated, centralized centers to keep up with the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry.

He said the pandemic has intensified the drugstore chain’s need to stay relevant, as online pharmacies absorb sales and more customers get items from toilet paper to toothpaste delivered to their doorstep. The global health crisis has also increased the demand for pharmacists, as hospitals and pharmacies hired them to administer Covid vaccinations and tests.

That has forced Walgreens and its competitors, CVS Health and Rite Aid, to rethink the role of their stores and pharmacists.

Walgreens’ new CEO, former Starbucks chief operating officer Roz Brewer, wants to make health care the company’s “growth engine.”

It has already acquired majority stakes in VillageMD, a primary care company, and iA, a health care and pharmacy automation technology company that is helping build the centralized centers.

By 2025, up to half of Walgreens’ store prescription volume could be filled at the automated centers, projected Rex Swords, who oversees the facility as president of Walgreens’ centralized services, operations and planning group.

The robot-powered center in Northlake, northwest of Dallas, offers a glimpse into the future of Walgreens.

It has 220 workers and around 35,000 prescriptions are filled every day, but eventually that number will increase to 100,000 per day.

The robotic pods can dispense around 900 different drugs.

Pill bottles travel along a track. At one station, some are paired with the patient’s other medications or the rest of their 90-day supply of drugs. Scanners read barcodes, so printers can prepare paperwork and bags for customers to pick up later.