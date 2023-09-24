Amazing performance from the Welsh who secure first place. Eddie Jones’ team already has one foot on the plane for the return leg: everything is in the hands of Fiji, who have to face Georgia and Portugal. The Scots did well in Nice, but Ireland will need a feat

The best Wales of 2023 emerges on the most important evening, the one that is worth the mathematical qualification to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The 40-6 defeat against Australia in Lyon marks the exit from a very long crisis, a crisis from which the Wallabies are unable to re-emerge: it is the seventh defeat in 8 games, and now only a Harakiri from Fiji could put them back in the running for the quarters. Wales dominates the group with 14 points, Fiji and Australia are tied on 6, but the islanders are ahead in the head-to-head matches and have two games available to go through, against Georgia and Portugal: 5 points in 2 matches are enough. In Nice, Scotland beat Tonga 45-17 and remains in the running for the quarterfinals, but will need a feat to still hope for qualification: they must beat Ireland by scoring more than 4 tries. See also Latest Real Madrid news and rumours: Benzema, Harry Kane, Bellingham and more...

Wales-Australia 40-6 — Wales pass after 2 minutes: Tompkins and Morgan pierce a distracted Australian defense and Gareth Davies finishes for 7-0. Australia gets back to -1 with two kicks from Donaldson, and the Welsh lose Biggar to injury. In his place Anscombe, who immediately extends the lead to 10-6. In the 25th minute the Australians made a big deal: they gave up an easy kick to go for a throw-in but they completely missed the throw with Porecki, Jac Morgan with a splendid kick (and it’s a third row) brings Wales back into attack. Another free kick arrives and Anscombe scores again, only to do it again before half-time to make it 16-6. The second half begins with the same script: Wales furious in the battle in the middle of the pitch and cynical in placing everything they can place. Anscombe scores again from the pitch, then inspires Tompkins’ try with an amazing kick that the Welsh center converts into a goal. The Welsh midfielder, who entered coldly in the first half, plays an amazing game (he will be player of the match at the end) and continues to grind out points from the pitch: two more kicks and a drop arrive, then the Welsh maul creates Morgan’s try which worth a resounding 40-6. See also Chivas, a dressing room full of anger and frustration

Scotland-Tonga 45-17 — Scotland started well and scored immediately with Turner, then got lost a bit and succumbed first to Havili’s foot and then to Kata’s beautiful try inspired by Piutau. In the 25th minute the prized pieces Russell and Kinghorn inspired Van der Merwe’s goal, then Steyn and Darge scored the offensive bonus tries. In the second half, the devastating action of Ben Tameifuna – the heaviest player in the World Cup, 151 kg – allowed Tonga to close the gap, then in the 53rd minute George Horne closed the matter with a goal to make it 31-17. There is also room for tries from Kinghorn and Graham for the final 45-17.

September 24, 2023 (modified September 24, 2023 | 11.33pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Wales #slap #face #Australia #Scotland #Tonga