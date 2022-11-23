With the first day of the World Cup played for the Welsh and Iranians, these two national teams will meet in the second match of the group stage, more specifically Group B. The match will be next Friday, November 25. Both teams will seek victory after a first day in which the Welsh drew against the United States, while Iran suffered the first defeat of this World Cup by losing 6-2 against England.
More than 50 years later, Wales played a World Cup again. Gareth Bale scored the goal for his side from the penalty spot in the last 10 minutes of the games, and thanks to that goal the Welsh equalized against the United States. Against Iran they will seek to add the three points by all means to put the pass to the next round of this World Cup on track. They start as favorites of the match.
A bitter debut for the team coached by Carlos Queiroz, they lost by a landslide to one of the teams called to play a good role in this edition, England. The Iran team will try to get up after this hard blow against the English and although it can make things difficult for Wales, in principle it is not one of the candidates to sneak into the round of 16.
City: Umm Al Afei, Al Rayyan.
Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
Schedule: Friday November 25. 11:00 a.m. in Spain; 07:00 hours in Argentina; 05:00 hours in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: On Movistar TV and RTVE
Live streaming: World Goal and RTVE.es
TV channels: On TyC Sports and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: not available
TV channels: Sky HD, Fox Sports and Telemundo.
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: On Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: On Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: not available
Injury news in Wales
In Wales’ first match against the United States, two players, Wilson and Ampadu, were injured from the game. These players may not be available before the clash against Iran, although they are not ruled out at the moment.
Iran Injury News
In the 18th minute against England, the starting goalkeeper, Beiranvand, had to leave substituted after a hard blow with a teammate. It will be low for this match
Welsh twenty-one Iran
#Wales #Iran #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast
Leave a Reply