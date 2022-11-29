England certified the pass to the round of 16 after beating Wales. The match was a monologue by Gareth Suthgate’s men, Wales waiting for an opportunity that never came. The headline of the match is the following: ”England won, but did not convince”. To this day, with what they have shown in the World Cup, they are not a team that is a candidate for the title. Here we leave you the best and the worst of the game.
The crack of the party
He did not stand out above his teammates, because the England game was not good. He dominated but lacked that bit of quality in the final meters, but you can see that he is an elite player. He always goes one step further, he plays as efficiently as possible. He is very easy to play with his back to the rival goal, he breaks lines easily. He is the new modern midfielder.
Unexpected player who stood out
Due to the context of the game it was difficult for him to shine. He played very close to the band when he is a player who has a tendency to go inside. He started for the first time in the World Cup and his goal came when Southagte decided to put his wingers on natural foot.
goal player
He has a unique ball hit in the world. Wales made the mistake of committing a foul in the front of the area and Ward made the mistake of not protecting the stick from him. It was obvious that the ball from the distance in which he was towards the goal would go to the goalkeeper’s post. Due to the violence of the shot, it could be one of the World Cup goals. He did not have enough with the first, that he wanted to round off the night with an individual play on the right wing.
very doughy match
Between the fact that England raises little football, and that Wales went out to lock themselves up behind to wait for a counter, we saw a very pasty game. Gareth Southgate is a coach who plays a very direct game, he doesn’t elaborate anything on the inside and Wales was rocking throughout the game with its 1-4-4-2. There was not a single twisted play, everything was on the outside, based on centers into the area.
The disappointment player
Going to the round of 16 was an impossible mission, since they needed to win England by four goals, but the reality is that the feeling that Wales left was that of being a much inferior team. They failed to put together two possessions in a row and their star player didn’t show up. We don’t hear Gareth Bale’s name throughout the game. At the break he was substituted.
