Robert Page, the Wales coach replacing Ryan Giggs, believes Bale is enjoying football again after “two frustrating years” at Real Madrid.

Page has held the reins of the Welsh national team since Giggs has been involved in a domestic violence case. and will coach Wales in the next international meetings this month.

On Bale, who has been called up for the duels against Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic, Page pointed out that he is enjoying football again and that it will help them a lot.

“It looks like he’s enjoying his football again. He has waited for his opportunity and when he has had it, he has taken it. This is good news for us. “

“They were two frustrating years for him at Real Madrid. Every time he came with the national team he was still a great professional. For us it is very good news that he is playing again every weekend. We are delighted with his physical level, “said Page.

Bale has made 24 games this season for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 10 goals and handing out three assists.