«The generational dial has jumped. I have the honor of becoming the first black leader of a European country.” He writes a new page in the history of the United Kingdom and the Old Continent, the future Prime Minister Vaughan Gething. Elected today to lead the Welsh Labor Party – which has governed in Cardiff for a quarter of a century – Gething is the current Economy Minister. He will succeed next Wednesday Mark Drakeford, 69, the outgoing head of the government who announced his resignation last December after five years in office.

Today we turn a page in the book of our nation's history. A story we write together,” Gething said in his victory speech. The son of a Welsh father and a Zambian mother, he will be the first Afro-descendant leader of a government in the United Kingdom and, by some definitions, of any European country. “I want us to use this moment as a starting point for a safer march towards the future,” he added.

“His appointment as Prime Minister of the country of Wales and the first black British leader will be a historic moment, showing the progress and values ​​of a modern Wales” said Keir Starmer, central figure of British Labor and strong favorite in the legislative elections which are set for January 2025 in the UK.

Vaughan Gething was chosen as leader of Welsh Labor in an internal party vote in which he obtained 51.7% of the vote, beating Education Minister Jeremy Miles. Gething's campaign was, however, troubled by the publication of a BBC investigation, which revealed a payment of 200 thousand pounds (234 thousand euros) received by the company Atlantic Recycling, which was previously the subject of sanctions for environmental violations. In 2016 Vaughan Gething asked the government's environment agency to ease the sanctions imposed on the company. Gething denied any connection with Atlantic Recycling and assured that the donations received complied with the rules of the Senedd, the Welsh parliamentary assembly.