The first day of the World Cup ends with a crazy match in Bordeaux, between third lines that kick, sensational plays, very hard collisions and a heart-pounding finale: Wales beat Fiji 32-26, after having had a maximum advantage of +18 and having sensationally risked losing in the final. Coach Gatland thanks the mistake of Semi Radradra, immense up until that moment, who with a motorway in front towards the goal commits a sensational forward and nullifies the last assault. Wales had 248 tackles against Fiji's 70, demonstrating how much the islanders attacked – and wasted – in 80 minutes of pure madness. No small consolation for the islanders: 2 bonus points (one for the 4 tries scored, another for losing with less than 7 points) which keeps their hopes of qualifying open. Everything will be decided next Sunday against Australia, and these Fijians can do anything.

Reversals — The departure of the Welsh is furious. Biggar moves the scoreboard with the kick to make it 3-0, then George North's break opens a hole in the Fijian defense, which struggles to reposition itself and when it does, the Welsh have already reached the goal with Josh Adams for 8-0. In the most difficult moment of the first half, the Fijians gave the match the first of their usual flare-ups: captain Nayacalevu took control of the team, broke the tackles of Biggar and Wainwright and with a devastating acceleration flew towards the goal for 8-7 . Wales appears more centered than in recent outings, but suffers tremendously from the island's acceleration: offload from Nayacalevu which triggers Radrandra's run, excellent support from Tagitagivalu who has the path clear to fly to the goal: 14-8 for Fiji. The Welsh catch their breath: Biggar shortens from the pitch, then Tompkins takes advantage of the hole left by a guilty Nayacalevu and smashes between the posts for the counter-overtaking, 18-14.

Two games in one — The match is basically divided into two: when the pace increases Fiji are very dangerous, when playing at a slower pace Wales asserts its greater solidity and competence, and in the 48th minute they score with an exceptional player: Jac Morgan he performs an unusual (but splendid) kick-pass for a third line, Habosi goes to butterflies and Rees-Zammit thanks and finishes for 25-14. Fiji bring on "The human bulldozer" Tuisova and "Demolition man" Botia, who comes within an inch of the goal line and wastes a golden opportunity. Wales, on the other hand, are unforgiving when they go the other way. Two devastating mauls: the first costs Tagitagivalu a yellow card, the second allows Dee to score the offensive bonus goal.

Crazy ending — Fiji didn't give up and reopened everything with 2 tries in 5 minutes: Tuisova scored first in the 73rd minute, Carley canceled out a dubious try in the 76th minute, then Doge went further in the 78th minute to make it 32-26. The last minute is full of psychodrama: Liam Williams gives the ball to Fiji with an oversized kick, Tuisova and Botia break one tackle after another, the islanders do everything very well and get within 5 meters of the goal line. Wales are in total oxygen debt, Tuisova widens splendidly for Radradra who has a motorway in front of him, but he sensationally lacks control of the oval and the match ends there, between the tears of the Fijians and the loud sigh of relief of a Wales that had a bad, very bad time, but brought home 5 points that are worth gold.

