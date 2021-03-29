The Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced Monday that players Hal Robson-Kanu, Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts will leave. concentration of the combined directed Robert Page for “violating protocol.” In a brief official statement, the FAW stated that this afternoon The three footballers will return to their home clubs, and he stated that he will not make “further comments” on the decision. that has taken over the organization chaired by Kieran O’Connor.

The FAW did not specify the reasons why they have violated the protocol, nor did he specify what the aforementioned protocol consisted of. Simply, he informed that the three players will leave the national team this Monday.

Roberts started the 2022 World Cup qualifying game in Qatar that Wales lost 3-1 to Belgium on March 24, while Robson-Kanu did not come off the bench. Matondo was called up for the next Wales game, the friendly that Mexico won 1-0. Along with Roberts, he started from the beginning, while Robson-Kanu did not add minutes either.

Now, none of the three will participate in the next match of Wales this Tuesday against the Czech Republic, Also qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.