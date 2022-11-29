The English team thrashed Wales on Tuesday and qualified first in group A for the round of 16 of the World Cup. The English have passed over their British rivals, who almost never disturbed the rival area in a match in which they had little possession and almost no options. In the second half, Gareth Southgate’s men took the lead with a great goal from Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford from a free kick. Just two minutes after the first goal, his Manchester City teammate Phil Foden scored the second after receiving a fine assist from Harry Kane. Rashford himself made the third in an individual play in which the Welsh goalkeeper, Danny Ward, failed, who slipped the ball into the goal after clearing it without force. The English, who started their career in Qatar with a stunning victory against Iran (6-2) and then got stuck and dropped two points against the USA (0-0), will face Senegal in the next round. The Welsh team says goodbye to the World Cup after drawing with the USA and losing to Iran. The North American team has also beaten the Iranian team today (0-1) and goes as second in the group to the round of 16, where they will face the Netherlands.

