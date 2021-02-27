The seconds run out at the Cardiff Millennium and the last English garrison falls. The final rehearsal of Cory Hill arrives, the one who dethrons England, with no options to revalidate his title in a Six Nations that Wales claims. The unlikely leader of the first two days – defeating rivals who had made more merits with one less player – earned his status in the River Severn derby. Only France, with a coronavirus outbreak that has forced its match against Scotland to be postponed today, is running as a rival.

England came to Cardiff with discipline as a pending challenge; with three fouls in the first four minutes it was clear that they had not done their homework. Wales were playing downhill and after the fifth English penalty stroke, Dan Biggar made a rogue play. On the 10th he served fast and kicked to the left side so that Josh Adams, absent in the first two days after breaking the anti-covid protocols, bagged the oval and rehearsed before the stunned English rear. Their captain, Owen Farrell, energetically replied to the referee, an unusual scene in rugby: “You have to give us time to position ourselves!”

Despite his bad start, the English always have the energy of Maro Itoje. He anticipated a kick from scrum-half Kieran Hardy and blocked it on the spot. To the rescue came the defender Liam Williams to anticipate Itoje and return the beat to his partner. The 15 Welshman took the joy of a mark zone to the opposite. Rees-Zammit wanted to pocket the assist, but the ball slipped away; He didn’t do it backwards, so it wasn’t a fault. The oval then hit the English legs of Henry Slade, propelling him forward: at the hands of Williams, who rehearsed despite a strong tackle from Farrell. Seconds later, the stick pushed Biggar’s kick inward. Fortune squared.

Against the ropes after just half an hour, England recovered their offensive arguments. They increased the rhythm and percussion of their forwards, excellent ball carriers. At those, the hefty Jamie George went out into the open field and assisted Anthony Watson into rehearsal. With Wales surprised, they came close to turning the game around in a transition that the home defense stopped with an offside with the time fulfilled. Thus ended a remarkable first part of rugby (17-14).

The XV de la Rosa did not learn the lesson of fast serves after passing through the changing rooms. This time the rogue was Hardy, who brought out a punishing blow; the English defense had to retreat quickly – the player cannot be touched in the next ten meters to the point where the foul is signaled – but the Welsh 9 found a motorway to the test. Ten up for locals.

England, who would administer to Wales its own medicine, took note. The language of the meeting was English, risking with the game at hand and with Billy Vunipola back to a recognizable version. Ben Youngs threatened to release the ball to keep it and hit the defense at the five-meter line. Nobody expected it; few medium-melés follow the canons more than Youngs. So he rehearsed. Tables with a quarter of an hour to go. The last act began.

In the tense hour, Wales responded gallantly; three visits to English field and nine points for Callum Sheedy, who had replaced Biggar and exhibited precision with the foot. English indiscipline returned at the worst moment: Itoje offside, Genge rushed into the ruck – the conquest phase – and Ewels brought down the platform of the maul on the side. One foul after another. A quarter of an hour that serves as a paradigm for a stagnant selection that abandons its throne.