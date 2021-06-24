Once the group stage of Euro 2020 is over, it’s the turn of the eighths. The first of the 8 matches to be played will be the one that faces Wales vs. Denmark. These are the data that more you want to know about the game:
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Wales-Denmark? On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. in Mexico, 1:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is Wales-Denmark? Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Capacity of 53,050 spectators, open door
On which channel does Wales-Denmark broadcast? In Spain on Telecinco or Cuatro (to be decided), in Argentina on DIRECTV and TNT, in Mexico on Sky HD. You have all the programming here.
Where can I watch Wales-Denmark online? In Spain on MiTele Plus, in Argentina on DIRECTV Play and in Mexico on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
Last result between Wales and Denmark
Wales 1-2 Denmark (11/16/2018)
LAST NEWS
Welsh
– The British qualified for the eighth as seconds of Group A. In their last game, they lost by the minimum against Italy (1-0)
– The team led by a legend like Ryan Giggs reached the semifinals of the last European Championship. It was the big surprise of the tournament and will want to repeat experience how much less
– Ampadu is low after seeing himto red against Italy and Lawrence due to knee problems
Denmark
– The Nordic team is one of the tournament hosts, and was classified in the last day as second of the Group B after thrashing Russia (4-1).
– In the last duel between both teams, almost 3 years ago, the Danes won in Cardiff with goals from Jorgensen and Braithwaite and prevented their rival from going up to league A of the Nations League (1-2)
– For the party they only have the unhappy down from Christian Eriksen
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Welsh: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Allen, James, Morrel, Ramsey, Bale and Moore
Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestegaard; Wass, Hojberg, Jensen, Delaney, Maehle; Damsgaard, Braithwite and Poulsen
FORECAST 90min
A priori it is a party very even between two teams that arrive with different dynamics. Denmark was out of the Eurocup and their victory against Russia could be a morale boost for the meeting on Saturday. Welsh instead he lost against Italy. I think I could decide on penalties.
Wales 1-1 Denmark (passes Wales 5-3 on penalties)
