45 ‘+ 2’



First Half Final, Wales 0, Denmark 1.



45 ‘+ 2’



Foul by Andreas Christensen (Denmark).



45 ‘+ 2’



Kieffer Moore (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



45 ‘+ 1’



Corner, Denmark. Corner committed by Danny Ward.



45 ‘+ 1’



Attempt stopped low to the left. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.



41 ‘



Corner, Denmark. Corner committed by Aaron Ramsey.



40 ‘



Substitution, Wales. Neco Williams replaces Connor Roberts because of an injury.



40 ‘



Kieffer Moore (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



40 ‘



Simon Kjaer (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



40 ‘



Foul by Kieffer Moore (Wales).



36 ‘



Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark).



36 ‘



Danny Ward (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



35 ‘



Corner, Denmark. Corner committed by Joe Morrell.



33 ‘



Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



33 ‘



Foul by Joe Allen (Wales).



32 ‘



Aaron Ramsey (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



32 ‘



Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Denmark).



32 ‘



Attempt stopped low to the left. Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard.



30 ‘



Offside, Denmark. Jens Stryger Larsen tried a through ball, but Mikkel Damsgaard was caught offside.



30 ‘



Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark).



30 ‘



Kieffer Moore (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



27 ‘



Gooooool! Wales 0, Denmark 1. Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



25 ‘



Joe Rodon (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



25 ‘



Foul by Joe Rodon (Wales).



25 ‘



Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark) header from very close range goes too high. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen with a cross after a corner kick.



2. 3′



Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Connor Roberts.



2. 3′



Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.



2. 3′



Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales).



twenty-one’



Corner, Denmark. Corner committed by Joe Rodon.



twenty’



Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Chris Mepham.



19 ‘



Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Connor Roberts.



18 ‘



Auction stopped. Daniel James (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



16 ‘



Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Denmark).



16 ‘



Ben Davies (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



14 ‘



Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale.



12 ‘



Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Joe Morrell.



eleven’



Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Wales) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



eleven’



Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Wales) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assist – Kieffer Moore.



10 ‘



Gareth Bale (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.



8 ‘



Attempt missed. Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.



6 ‘



Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



6 ‘



Foul by Joe Morrell (Wales).



5′



Corner, Wales. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.



5′



Attempt blocked. Chris Mepham (Wales) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.



4′



Foul by Thomas Delaney (Denmark).



4′



Aaron Ramsey (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

