WELSH

Gareth Bale, with a brace, was the star of Wales’s decisive victory over Austria to get into the play-off final for the next World Cup. However, the madridista is expected to rest today after presenting some discomfort in the groin. Thus, after the last success, Cardiff will return today to his team.

AS to follow: Daniel James. It’s hard to look at someone other than Bale, but the truth is that Wales have a good generation of young people around Cardiff.