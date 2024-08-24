The Christmas miracle has come true. 121 years late. The case that has erupted in Swansea, the second largest city in Wales, is incredible. Royal is famously known for its fast and impeccable service. But this time something went wrong.

It is 1903, the date on the postmark, when Ewart (his surname is not given) writes a postcard to Miss Lydia Davies, at 11 Gradlock Street, Swansea. “Dear L.,” the man begins, “I am sorry I cannot come and collect the things I left for you. I hope you’re having a good time at home. I’ve got 10 shillings in my pocket, so I’m getting by. Remember me to Mrs. Gilbert and John, with love to you all.”

There are not many details about the relationship between the two. According to what the city archives have been able to reconstruct, at the address from which the postcard was sent, John Davies lived at the time, together with his wife and six children. Instead, Lydia, at the time, would have been about 16 years old. A friendship? A story of lovers? We are not given to know that.