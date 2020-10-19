Wales announced on Monday that it will establish a two-week lockdown starting Friday to curb the covid-19 epidemic, making it the British territory with the most stringent measures to deal with the second wave.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, the three million inhabitants of the British province will be asked to ‘stay home’Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford explained at a press conference, in which he insisted that this measure cannot be shorter if it is to be effective.

Non-essential businesses will have to close, which will generate a situation similar to that of the confinement established in the United Kingdom since March 23, during the first wave, which was gradually lifted before the summer.

The main difference with this period is that elementary and some high school classes will resume the second week of lockdown, since the first is school holidays.

Drakeford said it had been a “difficult” decision and announced a budget line of 300 million pounds (330 million euros, 390 million dollars) to compensate for the losses to be recorded. It is “our best way to regain control of the virus and avoid longer confinement, which would cause more damage,” he added.

Indoor meetings prohibited



Since last Friday, Wales has already prohibited the entry of people from risk areas in the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from the Labor opposition and scientists to launch a similar measure in England. At this time, more than half of the population of England, that is 28 million people, already lives under severe restrictions.

Gatherings between family and friends who do not live under the same roof are prohibited in closed spaces in London and in other areas of England considered to be of “high” risk.

Across the UK, the new coronavirus killed more than 43,000, the highest number in Europe.