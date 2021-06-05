BALE HEAT ENGINES

It still remains on the retina, almost like a dream, the Wales’ feat in the last Eurocup and the one they want to repeat in this summer, postponed one year due to the pandemic. But more than a dream, seen what is seen, it seems a utopia. From that time they were one step away from an entire final, five years have passed. Bale, who had just raised his second Champions League and was established in the football aristocracy, he was 26, Joe allen he was still active in the Premier League, Ashley williams he was still the captain, Coleman, the coach, and RamseyMore outside than inside now, he was the landlord. But nothing is the same anymore.

A week after its premiere against Switzerland, the Dragon passes through the nest before flying to the Eurocup. His people await him, one of his main spurs, and Albania, which has not qualified for the appointment but is a bone to test the status of the selection led by Rob Page, who has found himself without eating or drinking it with the opportunity of a lifetime. He tried to change before France his scheme of three centrals, but it was a doll in the hands of those of Deschamps. So today, it remains to be seen if he returns to his initial thought, that of cementing the team to unleash creativity, and if Bale, on which the media flow of an unstable team orbits and of which it is more than half, has risen with the right foot.