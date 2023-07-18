Elektra, the specialized retail giant in Mexico, has been the favorite destination for those seeking to purchase a quality motorcycle at affordable prices. With its renowned line of Italika motorcycles, Elektra has established itself as a market leader and has conquered the hearts of motorcyclists throughout the country, but now that they have direct competition, the public wants to buy where they get better prices.

If you’re looking for a reliable, stylish motorcycle at a price that fits your budget, Elektra is the place to go. Its stores have become true paradises for lovers of two wheels, offering a wide variety of models and options for all tastes and needs. However, there is a competing brand and it is Waldos’s.

With the introduction of sale of motorcycles at Waldo’s at fair and cheap pricesso that many can have access to a two-wheeler, consumers want to clarify in which of the two stores are the cheaper motorcycles.

Most of the motorcycles offered by Waldo’s are ideal for urban riding, considered vehicles specifically designed for commuting in the city. However, its catalog also includes sports bikes, providing options for different tastes and needs.

Here I present a list of urban bikes at Elektra and Waldo’s to define where the best prices are:

Cheap urban motorcycles at Elektra

Hero Hunk 150 Black Urban Motorcycle $31,999 ($420 weekly)

Italika 250SZ Motorcycle Yellow $37,999 ($480 weekly)

Urban Motorcycle Hero Ignitor 125 Red $27,999 ($351 weekly)

Italika 125Z Motorcycle Red with Black $25,999 ($340 weekly)

Italika 125Z Motorcycle Blue with Black $25,999 ($340 weekly)

Motorcycles for sale at Elektra.

City Bikes at Low Prices at Waldo’s

Motorcycle Vento Crossmax 200 cc 2024 Black $32,999 (5 installments from $6,600)

Motorcycle Vento Cyclone 150 Black 2024 $28,999 (5 installments from $5,800)

Kiwo Storm Eye 250 motorcycle $35,999 (5 installments from $7,200)

MotorcycleVento Intrepid 125 2024 $26,999 (5 installments from $5,400)

Kiwo Kw 150 Tli Motorcycle Blue/ Black $17,999 (5 installments from $3,600)

Motorcycles for sale at Waldo’s.

Upon direct price comparison, it appears that the cheapest motorcycle is found at Waldo’s, specifically the “Kiwo Kw 150 Tli Blue/Black Motorcycle” priced at $17,999. In contrast, the cheapest motorcycle at Elektra is the “Italika 125Z Motorcycle Red with Black” priced at $25,999.

Given this information, it is clear that Waldo’s offers bikes at lower prices compared to Elektra. Consumers looking for affordable and affordable options can find Waldo’s an attractive alternative to purchasing their urban motorcycle.

However, it must be considered that, at Elektra, the weekly payments are much lower than at Waldo’s, calculating the weeks of payment with a 10% down payment on all its models, paying promptly in the store, which is why it is more convenient for customers. consumers as they are smaller payments.

By contrast, Waldo’s has motorcycles with lower prices depending on the model. All establish 5 fixed terms that depend on the total price of the vehicle. Therefore, the payments are higher and could represent a greater complication for consumers.

At the end of the day, the cheapest motorcycles would be Waldo’s, but Elektra offers better payment facilities for consumers, and thus, continue to consolidate itself as the favorite store for Mexicans to buy motorcycles, specifically when it comes to Italika.