After four years of renovation works, it will reopen its doors in 2021. But it will become a hotel very different from what it was in a long time ago. He Waldorf-Astoria, which for decades was considered the most luxurious establishment in New York, was acquired in 2014 by the Chinese insurance group Anbang for 1.95 billion dollars (1.77 billion euros), which acquired it with the intention of converting a third of its 1,400 rooms into luxury apartments.

Obama was the first president to break tradition, for which American leaders stayed at the Waldorf-Astoria on visits to New York. In the picture, a 1940s view of the Art Deco building it occupies on Park Avenue. | Getty

This changed the course of the hotel where all the presidents from Herbert Hoover stayed during their visits to New York over the decades, in addition to functioning as an East Coast residence for such stellar names as Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Cole Porter, John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor or Katharine Hepburn. The writer Ward Morehouse III renamed it “a vertical Beverly Hills”, due to the agglomeration of celebrities that one used to cross its corridors.

The lesser known part of this story is that the Waldorf-Astoria was born thanks to the fierce family quarrel that starred Caroline Lina Schermerhorn Astor, great lady of New York high society – and a direct descendant of the first Dutch settlers, which gave him the moral right to be superior to the rest of the world. jet– and his nephew, William Waldorf Astor.

The importance of being Mrs. Astor

In 1856, William Backhouse Astor Sr., known as the New York landowner with more than 700 properties, mostly between Fourth and Seventh Avenues, gave a plot of land on Fifth Avenue in New York to his two sons, John Jacob Astor. III and William Backhouse Astor, Jr. Both built their respective mansions that shared a garden, William’s more sober from the outside than that of his older brother, John Jacob. For years the two brothers and their wives, Charlotte Augusta Astor and Caroline Lina Schermerhorn Astor, coexisted in harmony: neither bore the title of Mrs. Astor to dry (the first was Mrs. John Jacob Astor III, while the second, Mrs. William B. Astor, Jr).

But when Augusta died, Lina, who had always wanted to be the queen of New York high society, decided that all correspondence should be addressed to her as Mrs. Astor, Fifth Avenue. In fact, her house became popularly known as the Mrs. Astor residence. This did not please his nephew, William Waldorf Astor, son of John Jacob Astor III, who considered that the title belonged to his wife, now that he was the head of the family. Such was the power of the Astor family and so fierce was the dispute over that surname that no one dared to contradict either of the two Astor ladies, so they began to receive correspondence from one another.

After long months of unsuccessful negotiations, William gave up and moved to England, where he became a prominent member of high society – he was appointed a viscount and acquired the newspaper. The Observer– and he even made up his own death for reporters to leave him alone. Of course, the nephew plotted his last revenge before getting on the boat, demolishing the house he had inherited from his parents at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 33rd Street, and erecting the new one in its place. Waldorf hotelA 13-story, 450-room, German Renaissance-style building – huge by the standards of the time – that also took up half the shared garden. He achieved his purpose of embittering the life of his aunt, who saw how the distinguished neighborhood where he lived was filled with businessmen and, worse still, people of the spectacle.

The most luxurious hotel in the world

Lina planned to tear down her house as well and put up horse stables — one of the Astor family’s businesses in New York, where they had stables on Astor Avenue in the Bronx — something that would degrade the pomp of the hotel. But his son, John Jacob Astor IV, who died in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, took matters into his own hands. He convinced his mother to move to another mansion in upper Manhattan, and demolished the one that had served as his residence, building another hotel in its place: the Astoria, four stories higher than the Waldorf and even more luxurious.

The architectural plan conceived, despite everything, the possibility of joining the two hotels to create an even more majestic complex, as it would end up happening. The Astors had a common reflection on wealthy families: When their fortunes faltered, they closed ranks. Thus, after the family quarrel, the two establishments merged into one, the Waldorf-Astoria, which would make history for being the first to have a telephone in every room. Also, your restaurant would invent dishes like the Waldorf salad or the Benedict eggs. The corridor that joined the two hotels, known as Peacock Alley (or “peacock walk”, because of the ostentation of those who frequented it), circulated the staff of New York high society.

The hotel’s history took a first turn when, after the sale of the land to the developers of the Empire State Building, they moved to luxurious Park Avenue, between 49th and 50th streets, where the Astor family built an Art Deco-style skyscraper that would open its doors in 1931. In that new hotel, which was the highest and the largest in the world, room service was invented, with its own menu until 5 in the morning. However, over the years, the Waldorf-Astoria ended up losing some of the prestige it once had.

In recent times, the hotel had chained setbacks. In 2015, an accidental gunshot during a wedding celebration left five seriously injured. The Waldorf-Astoria too faced different complaints for an alleged bed bug infestation. After the purchase of its new Chinese owner, Barack Obama ended up giving it the finishing touch when he chose to stay at another hotel, the Palace, during a visit to New York. He thus became the first president to break tradition and skip that unwritten rule that determined that every American president had the obligation to stay under his roof.

Its transformation into 375 luxury residences – which will coexist, as of its reopening in 2021, with as many hotel rooms – seems identical to the one carried out in 2005 by the Plaza, another traditional establishment located on the south sidewalk of Central Park . Thus, a new chapter will begin in the history of a hotel that would never have existed without the war for a name and the social status that accompanied it.